Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Paging Dr. Addison Montgomery: Kate Walsh Returning for Grey's Anatomy Season 18

Kate Walsh confirmed she's returning to the hallowed halls of Grey Sloan Memorial as Dr. Addison Montgomery. See what she had to say about season 18 of Grey's Anatomy.

By Cydney Contreras Sep 03, 2021 1:32 AMTags
TVGrey's AnatomyKate WalshCelebrities
Watch: Would Sandra Oh Ever Return to "Grey's Anatomy?"

Kate Walsh is scrubbing in for season 18 of the beloved medical drama Grey's Anatomy.

Walsh's rep and an ABC spokesperson confirmed to E! News that the Private Practice star is returning to Grey Sloan Memorial as Dr. Addison Forbes Montgomery. According to Deadline, Walsh will appear in "multiple episodes," alongside Ellen Pompeo and the rest of the cast.

The 53-year-old actress celebrated the news on social media, captioning a silly dance video, "It's really happening. Dr. Addison Montgomery will see you shortly."

In the clip, she mouthed the words to Emma Roberts' iconic American Horror Story: Coven scene, in which Madison Montgomery said, "Surprise, bitch. I bet you thought you'd seen the last of me."

In a more serious video shared to Shonda Rhimes' Shondaland accounts, Walsh shared, "It feels so good to be home again and joining Shonda, Ellen and the rest of the incredible cast on season 18 of Grey's Anatomy. Just wait till you see what she's got in store for you."

photos
Grey's Anatomy's Departed Doctors: Where Are They Now?

Fans of the medical drama celebrated the news of Addison's return, including Pompeo, who stole Addison's estranged husband, Derek Shepard. "Let's give them what they want... quality tv drama," the Meredith Grey actress commented on Instagram.

Adam Taylor/Abc-Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock

After Derek and Addison eventually split, the world-renowned gynecologist went to California to open her own Private Practice and start a new life post-divorce. The show, which also starred KaDee Strickland and Taye Diggs, went on for six seasons. 

While Addison had a whole new life going for her in Los Angeles, she made the occasional guest appearance on Grey's Anatomy. Walsh's last guest role in the ABC drama was in the season eight episode "If/Then," in which Meredith reimagines what her life would look like if she hadn't made certain choices, including falling in love with Patrick Dempsey's character. 

Speaking of Dempsey, he and a slew of other former Grey's Anatomy stars returned to the show for a dramatic season 17

Trending Stories

1

You Won't Recognize Two and a Half Men’s Angus T. Jones Today

2

Seth Rogen Makes Major Transformation After Shaving Off Beard and Hair

3

Rose McGowan Calls Out Oprah Winfrey for Being as "Fake as They Come"

ABC

Those reunions were short lived, but season 18 more than makes up for Derek's brief appearance and a handful of exits with the return of Addison and Kate Burton's Ellis Grey. Additionally, The O.C.'s Peter Gallagher is set to make his Grey's debut

Tune in to the season 18 premiere of Grey's Anatomy when it airs on Thursday, September 30 at 9 p.m. on ABC.

Trending Stories

1

You Won't Recognize Two and a Half Men’s Angus T. Jones Today

2

Seth Rogen Makes Major Transformation After Shaving Off Beard and Hair

3

Rose McGowan Calls Out Oprah Winfrey for Being as "Fake as They Come"

4

Adele Stuns in Sassy Miniskirt for Date Night With Rich Paul

5

Jimmy Hayes' Widow Shares Post-Funeral Wish About Him "Coming Home"

Latest News

Paging Dr. Montgomery: Kate Walsh Returning for Grey's Anatomy

Blake Horstmann Is "Really Hurt" By Becca's Claims About Their Romance

Zoë Kravitz Takes Dig at "Internet" Comments Amid Channing Romance

Don't Miss Out on These Nordstrom Labor Day Deals!

Amanda Kloots, Zach Braff Attend Opening of Nick Cordero's Musical

Cole Sprouse Says “Insane” Fans Reported Photos of Ari Fournier

Gossip Girl's Ed Westwick & Tamara Francesconi Break Up