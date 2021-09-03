Zoë Kravitz Takes Veiled Dig at "Strangers on the Internet" Amid Channing Tatum Romance

Zoë Kravitz knows all eyes are on her and Channing Tatum.
The Big Little Lies star, who has been seen frolicking around New York with her rumored boyfriend, took aim at online commenters in a sassy Instagram post on Thursday, Sept. 2.
She shared a quote that read, "Don't forget to pretend to have your s--t together for strangers on the internet today x." Zoë can clearly relate, captioning the post, "why are we like this tho."
Fans inferred that she's feeling pressure to maintain a happy public image after gaining so much attention lately. Juliette Lewis understood where she was coming from: She wrote "It me," adding, "love you."
Yet, not everyone was buying Zoë's woes. One fan wrote, "Girl your summer so far has looked magical. Let's not, lol."
Obviously, they were referring to her enviable NYC adventures with Channing, after the pair was spotted grabbing iced lattes and taking bike rides together in August.
The apparent couple has been working side-by-side on Zoë's directorial film debut Pussy Island, making for the perfect meet cute. "They are more than just close friends or co-stars. Their relationship has grown into more," an insider told E! News last month.
She's even given him fashion advice, which the 22 Jump Street actor said has made him "feel cooler."
The one person that isn't paying any mind to their outings is Jenna Dewan.
A separate source told E! News last week that Channing's ex-wife stays out of his new relationships. "Jenna doesn't get involved in who he dates," the second insider shared. "She wants the best for Channing and hopes that he is healthy and happy. She leaves it at that."
Like Channing, Zoë is also recently divorced. She split from Nocturnal Animals actor Karl Glusman last December.