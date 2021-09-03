Zoë Kravitz Takes Veiled Dig at "Strangers on the Internet" Amid Channing Tatum Romance

Watch : Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz Enjoy a Bike Outing Together

Zoë Kravitz knows all eyes are on her and Channing Tatum.

The Big Little Lies star, who has been seen frolicking around New York with her rumored boyfriend, took aim at online commenters in a sassy Instagram post on Thursday, Sept. 2.

She shared a quote that read, "Don't forget to pretend to have your s--t together for strangers on the internet today x." Zoë can clearly relate, captioning the post, "why are we like this tho."

Fans inferred that she's feeling pressure to maintain a happy public image after gaining so much attention lately. Juliette Lewis understood where she was coming from: She wrote "It me," adding, "love you."

Yet, not everyone was buying Zoë's woes. One fan wrote, "Girl your summer so far has looked magical. Let's not, lol."

Obviously, they were referring to her enviable NYC adventures with Channing, after the pair was spotted grabbing iced lattes and taking bike rides together in August.