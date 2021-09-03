Amanda Kloots and Zach Braff Attend Broadway Reopening of Nick Cordero's Musical Waitress

Amanda Kloots is taking a page out of Nick Cordero's handbook and living life.
On Thursday, Sept. 2, The Talk co-host was joined by Zach Braff for the Broadway reopening of Waitress, which her husband starred in prior to his 2020 death. Amanda and Zach, who was a dear friend of Nick's, flew to New York City to attend the musical's first show since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
"On our way!" Amanda captioned an Instagram Story selfie with Zach.
Nick, who passed away at the age of 41 from complications of COVID-19, received a touching tribute from his Waitress family. On its set is a menu board offering a "Big Ol Slice of Live Your Life Pie," a nod to Nick's song, "Live Your Life."
Amanda thanked the Tony-nominated musical's cast and crew for honoring the "original Earl," writing on Instagram, "I'm pretty confident that I will cry through the entire show but I can't wait to be there."
"There's no community like the Broadway community," she continued in a separate post. "I'm honored to be invited to this opening night, honored to be watching this show, honored to celebrate Nick's life with Broadway! This one is for you babe."
Zach played an integral role in assisting Nick's family throughout his hospitalization. Amanda and the couple's baby boy Elvis stayed in the actor's guest home for months, a heartbreaking experience he admitted was "f--king tragic" for him and girlfriend Florence Pugh to witness.
As Zach recalled during an episode of his podcast, Fake Doctors, Real Friends, "[Amanda] would be 10 feet away from us, Florence and I, and sobbing. And we couldn't go hug her. We would literally stand 10 feet away from her and watch our friend sobbing."
The Scrubs star vowed to look after Amanda and Nick's son, sharing, "We're all going to be doing our part to give this child an extraordinary life. I promise that I'm going to do that for the rest of my life and I want to make him proud."