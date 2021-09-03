Cole Sprouse Says "Insane" Fans Reported Photos of Girlfriend Ari Fournier as Inappropriate

Watch : Cole Sprouse Explains Instagram Hiatus

Cole Sprouse and girlfriend Ari Fourner are living a not so Suite Life thanks to the Riverdale actor's fans.

The 29-year-old Riverdale star shared the downsides of being a highly-sought after man on Instagram, revealing that a birthday post dedicated to his 23-year-old girlfriend was reported for "violence and incitement."

He shared a screenshot of the Instagram notice on his Story, captioning it, "These kids are insane."

This is just another day in the life of Cole Sprouse, who has grown used to the actions of his fervent fans.

In July, the Riverdale actor posted a series of photos starring Ari. He cheekily captioned the pics, "Time to piss off the 14yos again."

Additionally, he has a separate Instagram account that, according to his bio, is "dedicated to the people out there who secretly take photos of me, and how I take photos of them first."

He added, "May the fastest camera win."