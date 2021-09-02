Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

See Rosamund Pike in the Fantastical First Trailer for The Wheel Of Time

Dive into the magical world of Amazon Prime Video's TV adaptation for The Wheel Of Time, which premieres Nov. 19.

Another beloved fantasy novel series has gotten the TV treatment.

Following in the footsteps of HBO, who developed Game of Thrones for TV, and Netflix, who successfully launched the Shadow and Bone series, Amazon Prime Video is now a competitor in the fantasy genre thanks to their upcoming TV adaptation of Robert Jordan's novels, The Wheel of Time.

On Sept. 2, the streaming service launched the first teaser trailer for the highly anticipated show starring Rosamund Pike. The new footage follows Moiraine (Pike), who is a part of a magical order made up of all women, called Aes Sedai. Upon her arrival in Two Rivers, Moiraine "embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity," Amazon Prime Video teased in the description.

For those unfamiliar with The Wheel of Time, it is known for being one of the most popular fantasy series of all time, no pun intended, having sold over 90 million books.

And although this is our first taste of the new show, it promises to be a fascinating time. "The wheel of time turns, and ages come and pass," Moiraine says in a voiceover. "Leaving memories that become legend."

Incredible power, dark monsters and more are all teased in the trailer, leaving us extremely excited for the premiere on Nov. 19.

It seems we're not the only ones looking forward to the premiere, as Pike wrote on Instagram ahead of the teaser's debut, "It's almost here! Tomorrow the teaser trailer for @TheWheelOfTime will drop, and I can finally offer you a glimpse of the passion and hard work of the past two years."

In addition to Pike, The Wheel of Time stars Josha Stradowski, Marcus Rutherford, Zoë Robins, Barney Harris, Madeleine Madden and Daniel Henney.

Jan Thijs/Amazon Prime Video

For all the magic and intrigue to come, watch the first teaser trailer above.

The first three episodes for season one of The Wheel of Time premiere Friday, Nov. 19 on Amazon Prime Video.

