Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Meredith Blake and Chessy Just Had a Parent Trap Reunion And Fans Need Time to Recover

Two martinis, please! Elaine Hendrix and Lisa Ann Walter made our ‘90s dreams come true by reuniting to recreate one of the most brutal Parent Trap scenes, more than two decades later.

By Lindsay Weinberg Sep 02, 2021 11:36 PMTags
MoviesReunionCelebritiesNostalgia
Watch: Elaine Hendrix Clears the Air About "Parent Trap" Character

Elaine Hendrix had a brilliant beyond brilliant idea. And no, it wasn't swapping places with your long lost twin sister after meeting at summer camp or even eating Oreos with peanut butter.

The Parent Trap actress blessed every last one of her TikTok followers by recreating one of the most savage scenes of the 1998 movie, starring Lindsay Lohan.  

Elaine, who played 26-year-old stepmom-to-be Meredith Blake, reunited with co-star Lisa Ann Walter, who portrayed lovable housekeeper and substitute mom Chessy. Together, they reenacted the scene where Meredith rudely rings a bell to call Chessy over to order martinis. 

Elaine, now 50, was seen in a messy bun, a white top, grey pants and sneakers while ringing a bell. "Chessy! It's such a big house and all. Chessy!" she said. 

Lisa answered her call, saying, "You rang?" She had glasses perched on top of her orange hair, looking every bit as much like the lowkey fashion icon as ever. She shook her head at Meredith, before cracking up and breaking character. 

Honey, they never looked better.

photos
The Cast of The Parent Trap: Where Are They Now?

Fans obviously agreed, with one popular comment reading, "This performance is going to cure COVID."

TikToker Rod wrote, "I NEED TO TAKE A PERSONAL DAY FROM THIS." Another noted they "DIDNT AGE ONE BIT," despite the last 23 years flying by.  "This is EVERYTHING!" one fan added. 

Trending Stories

1

You Won't Recognize Two and a Half Men’s Angus T. Jones Today

2

Seth Rogen Makes Major Transformation After Shaving Off Beard and Hair

3

Adele Stuns in Sassy Miniskirt for Date Night With Rich Paul

Sadly, Lindsay wasn't there for their little get-together. The Mean Girls star, who recently shared a never-before-seen pic from the Parent Trap set, is set to make her acting comeback with a Christmas movie that's coming to Netflix. The streaming site announced in May that Lindsay will soon play a "newly engaged and spoiled hotel heiress who finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter after getting total amnesia in a skiing accident." 

Trending Stories

1

You Won't Recognize Two and a Half Men’s Angus T. Jones Today

2

Seth Rogen Makes Major Transformation After Shaving Off Beard and Hair

3

Adele Stuns in Sassy Miniskirt for Date Night With Rich Paul

4

Rose McGowan Calls Out Oprah Winfrey for Being as "Fake as They Come"

5

Vanderpump Rules Moms Reunite for the First Time With Babies

Latest News

Amanda Kloots, Zach Braff Attend Opening of Nick Cordero's Musical

Cole Sprouse Says “Insane” Fans Reported Photos of Ari Fournier

Gossip Girl's Ed Westwick & Tamara Francesconi Break Up

See the Fantastical First Trailer for The Wheel Of Time

Meredith Blake & Chessy Give Us Parent Trap Reunion We Deserve

Get Ready for Fall With Cara Santana's Nine West Collection at Kohl's

Exclusive

Ted Lasso's Toheeb Jimoh Talks the Sam-Rebecca Romance