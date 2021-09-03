Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Ulta's 21 Days Of Beauty: Get 50% Off St. Tropez, Glamnetic, Lime Crime & More

Today is the only day to get these beauty and skincare products at half price!

By Marenah Dobin Sep 03, 2021 10:30 AM
E-Comm: Ulta 21 Days of Beauty: St Tropez, SeroVital and More E! Illustration

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Beauty enthusiasts and bargain hunters, rejoice! There are some great deals at Ulta. Their 21 Days of Beauty Sale is happening through September 18, with different markdowns on their best-selling makeup, skincare, haircare, and more items every single day. This year, for the first time ever, you can also get some of these savings at Target

Today is the only day to save 50% on St. Tropez and lots of lashes from Glamnetic, Lilly Lashes, House of Lashes, Velour Lashes, and Blinking Beauté. There are also some app-only discounts on Lime Crime, Lashfood, Eyeko, and Follain products. Click here to download the free Ulta app if you don't have it already. Keep scrolling to shop today's deals at Ulta and to find out why these are must-buy products (especially at these prices). And if you're looking for even more great beauty deals, the Oh Snap Sale is happening at Sephora and Kohl's.

Dr. Jackie Walters Created a Serum to Help Women of All Ages

St. Tropez Self Tan Express Bronzing Mousse

You can achieve a natural-looking, streak-free tan in three hours or less when you use the St. Tropez Self Tan Express Bronzing Mousse. Apply with a mitt and wait just one hour to get a light tan, 2 hours for a medium glow, and three hours for a deep tan. This self-tanner works quickly and lasts for about a week. We love this one so much that we included it in our list of favorite self-tanners.

$44
$22
Ulta
$44
$22
Target

Glamnetic Lashes

If you want to leave the eyelash glue behind, go magnetic. Just trim the lashes to fit your eyes, apply a magnetic eyeliner to your lashes, and press down to ensure that the magnets connect. To remove, just gently peel the lashes off and cleanse with an oil-based makeup remover. There are five different Glamnetic styles on sale for 50% off today.

$30
$15
Ulta

Velour Lashes

There are four styles from Velour Lashes available for half off today. Velour Lashes are made with the finest materials, created for comfort and longevity. The flexible cotton thread lash band allows for a seamless application and lightweight comfort that doesn't feel heavy on your eyelids. These lashes mimic your natural lashes like no other, giving you the volume and length that you desire.

$26
$13
Ulta

Lilly Lashes

Lilly Lashes are a number one global best seller. They are handmade, vegan, easy to apply, and they're reusable up to 25 times. There ten different Lilly Lashes styles on sale for half price today. 

$28
$14
Ulta

House of Lashes

House of Lashes are individually handcrafted and made to last for 15+ wears. They're vegan and 100% cruelty-free. They're heavy on the volume, but lightweight on your eyelids for the most comfortable wear. There are six House of Lashes styles available at half price today only!

$12
$6
Ulta

Blinking Beauté Lashes

There are so many great lash options from Blinking Beauté. If you want to start wearing false eyelashes, Blinking Beauté is a great brand to start with because they are so easy to use. They are simple, uncomplicated and in short...brilliant. There are multiple styles on sale today, including some that have self-adhesive properties. 

$18-$26
$9-$13
Ulta

If you're looking for more great beauty products, here's everything you need to know about the eye patches Kyle Richards wears on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

