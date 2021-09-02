Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Wrestling Star Daffney Unger Dead at 46

Former WCW wrestler Daffney Ungar was found dead on Thursday, Sept. 2, a day after she shared a disturbing and tearful Instagram Live video.

Former wrestler Daffney Unger has died. She was 46.

A spokesperson for the Gwinnett County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed her passing to E! News, saying her body was found inside her Georgia home early on Thursday, Sept. 2. The spokesperson said an examination has been conducted and that the office cannot release the cause and manner of the star's death at this time.

Daffney, born Shannon Spruill, wrestled for World Championship Wrestling between 1999 and 2001 and Total Nonstop Action Wrestling between 2008 and 2011. A day before she died, she appeared on her Instagram Live in tears, TMZ reported.

"Do you guys not understand that I'm all alone?" she said. "Do you not understand that?"

On her Instagram Live, Daffney also said, "Remember, my brain goes to Boston."

Boston University's Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) Center conducts research on long-term consequences of repetitive brain trauma in athletes and military personnel. Many wrestlers have battled such ailments.

Daffney's friend and fellow wrester Lexie Fyfe told TMZ that Daffney had been battling mental health issues in recent weeks. Authorities were called following the star's Instagram Live video but initially had trouble finding her because she had just moved into a different apartment just four days ago, Lexie said.

"I will miss you my logical sister from another mister," she wrote on the Slammin' Ladies women's wrestling Instagram page.

After Daffney's death, WWE star Mick Foley, who initially expressed concern on Twitter over her well-being, tweeted, "I'm so very sorry to learn of Daffney's passing. A terrible loss for her family, friends and wrestling. She was far ahead if her time in our business. #RIPDaffney. If you're hurting and thinking of doing harm to yourself, please know that help is available. 800-273-8255."

Fellow WWE star Kane tweeted, "So very sad. Pray for Daffney's loved ones. Mick is is right. If you need help, please call 800-273-8255."

