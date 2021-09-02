Here's What to Know About Jennifer Aniston's Potential Beauty Brand

Watch : David Schwimmer Breaks Silence on Jennifer Aniston Dating Rumors

This is some news worthy of The Morning Show: Jennifer Aniston might be launching her own line of beauty products.

On Thursday, Sept. 2, the Friends actress teased in an Instagram post that "something's coming." Though she didn't say what that something could be, the Emmy winner shared two pictures of herself on the set of a photoshoot, none of which showed her face.

Additionally, the Hollywood star tagged the account LolaVie, which posted three photos that are captioned "9.08.21."

A trademark filing viewed by E! News shows The Morning Show actress trademarked the brand name LolaVie on July 31, 2019. According to the filing, LolaVie is licensed to sell lotions, soaps and other beauty products.

It makes perfect sense that the 52-year-old star is venturing into the world of beauty. For years, Jennifer has been applauded for her glowing skin.

In 2016, she told InStyle that she believes "water, sleep and sunscreen" are the key ingredients to healthy, glowing skin.