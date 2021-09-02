Here's What to Know About Jennifer Aniston's Potential Beauty Brand

This is some news worthy of The Morning Show: Jennifer Aniston might be launching her own line of beauty products.
On Thursday, Sept. 2, the Friends actress teased in an Instagram post that "something's coming." Though she didn't say what that something could be, the Emmy winner shared two pictures of herself on the set of a photoshoot, none of which showed her face.
Additionally, the Hollywood star tagged the account LolaVie, which posted three photos that are captioned "9.08.21."
A trademark filing viewed by E! News shows The Morning Show actress trademarked the brand name LolaVie on July 31, 2019. According to the filing, LolaVie is licensed to sell lotions, soaps and other beauty products.
It makes perfect sense that the 52-year-old star is venturing into the world of beauty. For years, Jennifer has been applauded for her glowing skin.
In 2016, she told InStyle that she believes "water, sleep and sunscreen" are the key ingredients to healthy, glowing skin.
"Less is more," the actress explained, adding that she tries to wear a minimal amount of makeup. "I had a boyfriend who always said I looked better without makeup. It took me a while to feel comfortable enough to remove that armor, but I eventually realized he was right."
She also shared that one of her biggest regrets was baking in the sun all day. Jennifer confessed, "When I was younger, I would slather myself in baby oil and do everything in my power to get a burn. I was just completely uneducated."
Perhaps her dedication to hydrating and beauty lessons will be reflected in her own skincare brand.
Jennifer isn't just devoted to self care as it relates to physical appearances. The actress recently told InStyle that the coronavirus pandemic was a time for her to reevaluate her priorities and create a better life for herself. As she put it, "It was important for those who were willing to let it be a reset to slowdown, take all of this in, reassess, reevaluate, and excavate. Literally cleaning out crap that we don't need."
And even though most people's medicine cabinets are filled with lotions, serums and other "crap," there's no doubt that friends will make room on their shelves for whatever Jennifer is selling.