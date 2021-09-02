Natalia Bryant Shares How Dad Kobe Inspired Her Career Goals in Rare Interview

Watch : Kobe Bryant & Gianna 1 Year Later: E! News Rewind

Natalia Bryant is creating her own legacy, while uplifting the one her late father left behind.

The 18-year-old called Kobe Bryant her greatest motivator in an uncharacteristic interview with IMG Models, the agency she signed with earlier this year. In the Q&A, which published Sept. 2, Natalia attributed her early interest in filmmaking to the NBA legend, who passed on his passion for cinema to his little girl.

"My dad and I would always watch as many movies as we can and we'd go on movie marathons," she described. "And then we'd always analyze as many movies as we can and we'd talk about it for months. Anywhere we'd go we'd just keep talking about different films and how it, like, reminds us of where we are."

Throughout their travels, Natalia said they bonded over finding connections between their favorite movies and real life. "It's just things like that," she explained, "it just really inspired me and I was like, 'I want to do this forever.'"