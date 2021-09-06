Why Teen Mom's Cheyenne Floyd Is Inviting Ex Cory Wharton to Her "Grand" Wedding

A new baby, puppy and even some chickens won't stop Cheyenne Floyd from planning her dream wedding.
Less than five months after receiving a romantic proposal from Zach Davis, the Teen Mom OG star has begun planning her special ceremony. And while most details are being kept private, Cheyenne is excited to reveal that a date is on the calendar.
"We have finally locked in a venue and we've booked a date," she exclusively shared with E! News. "We're going to get married next year and now that we've kind of locked things in, now the fun stuff begins and we get to start planning what we're going to look like that day and we're getting to the fun part. I'm excited to be able to start sharing more about the wedding now the things are locked and signed."
As for how big the wedding will be, Cheyenne promised fans that they won't be disappointed with her vision.
"I would say me doing anything small is like sacrilegious so I think people expect us to have a grand, big wedding and we're going to deliver exactly that," she teased.
One guest who will likely score an invite to the special day is Cheyenne's ex Cory Wharton. After sparks flew on The Challenge: Rivals III in 2016, the pair welcomed a girl named Ryder in April 2017.
While both parties have since moved on—Cory welcomed a baby girl named Mila with girlfriend Taylor Selfridge in April 2020—they still share a special bond that isn't going away. In fact, Cheyenne is more than happy to invite Cory and his crew to her wedding.
"We support each other and each other's relationships and families and of course him and Taylor and Mila would be invited," Cheyenne shared with E! News. "Ryder is a flower girl and I know Cory is gonna want to see Ry all dressed up and stuff so of course they would be invited."
"Cory and I are friends. We started out as friends. We've always been friends. We just happen to be two friends who have a baby," she continued while laughing. "We co-parent as best as we can. We do butt heads, but we try to argue in a healthy way. We agree to disagree a lot and we do practice forgiveness a lot. We're transparent. We communicate. We have to be because we have Ryder and we want Ryder to be raised in a healthy situation. It's not a normal one, but it's normal for her."
As a new season of Teen Mom OG kicks off this week, viewers will get a front-row seat to her pregnancy journey before welcoming baby Ace. While Cheyenne warns fans that her hormones sometimes got the best of her, she hopes viewers will see a family filled with love.
And as she looks around the life around her today, the MTV reality star can't help but feel gratitude for everything that has come her way.
"I prayed so much. I honestly prayed and spoke this into existence, and I stand by that," she said. "This was something that I was very vocal about. I wanted a family and I wanted Ryder to have another sibling. I wanted to be married. It's finally all happening."
Teen Mom OG returns Tuesday, Sept. 7 at 8 p.m. on MTV.