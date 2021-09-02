See Sarah Jessica Parker Revive One of Carrie Bradshaw’s Most Iconic SATC Looks

It may be 2021, but Carrie Bradshaw is still turning heads in NYC like it's 1998.
Sarah Jessica Parker has been quite busy stepping back into the designer heels of her fashionista-columnist character, Carrie for the Sex and the City revival, And Just Like That. As fans of the beloved series get glimpses of what's to come, even one special wardrobe piece of Carrie's is coming back to life with a modern twist.
The actress was recently photographed donning a white tulle skirt while filming the HBO Max series in New York City on Aug. 27 (sans bus riding past to ruin her outfit, of course). As loyal viewers will recall, SJP wore a white mini tutu in the opening sequence of the hit show, for all six seasons. Only this time around, her iconic piece is full length and was paired with a striped long-sleeved shirt, white booties and purple sequined Fendi bag.
The actress even took to Instagram last month to share in the nostalgia she felt slipping the tiered skirt and booties back on. "Now and then. X, SJ," she cheekily captioned the post.
And while the trio of Carrie, Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) have all signed on to take the city by storm once again, sadly, Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall) will not be returning for the reboot.
The latest snapshot from SATC's set is just another indication that the reboot will knock the Manolo Blahnik's off of viewers at home.
Wondering about the familiar faces and new additions to the anticipated series? No need to look any further, since we have all of the juicy details right here.