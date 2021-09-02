See Sarah Jessica Parker Revive One of Carrie Bradshaw’s Most Iconic SATC Looks

Watch : Carrie Bradshaw Wears Forever 21 & Fans Have Thoughts!

It may be 2021, but Carrie Bradshaw is still turning heads in NYC like it's 1998.



Sarah Jessica Parker has been quite busy stepping back into the designer heels of her fashionista-columnist character, Carrie for the Sex and the City revival, And Just Like That. As fans of the beloved series get glimpses of what's to come, even one special wardrobe piece of Carrie's is coming back to life with a modern twist.



The actress was recently photographed donning a white tulle skirt while filming the HBO Max series in New York City on Aug. 27 (sans bus riding past to ruin her outfit, of course). As loyal viewers will recall, SJP wore a white mini tutu in the opening sequence of the hit show, for all six seasons. Only this time around, her iconic piece is full length and was paired with a striped long-sleeved shirt, white booties and purple sequined Fendi bag.