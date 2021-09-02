Teen Mom's Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra Reveal Their Baby Girl's Unique Name

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra are proud to announce the name of their "fourth and final princess."
The Teen Mom stars took to social media on Thursday, Sept. 2 to share the moniker of their little girl, who was born on Saturday, Aug. 28. Catelynn captioned a photo of their baby, "We are so excited to reveal BABY R's NAME! Hint—It's not what you think."
Catelynn was right in saying that the name is unexpected. She revealed to Celebuzz, "We are proud to announce our forth [sic] and final little princess Rya Rose Baltierra!"
Rya joins big sisters Novalee, 6, and Vaeda, 2, in the Lowell-Baltierra household, while big sister Carly, 11, continues to live with her adopted family.
Tyler and Caitlynn are overjoyed to expand their family after experiencing a pregnancy loss in 2020. The mom-of-four opened up about her grief last December, writing that she was "heartbroken" to lose the baby on Thanksgiving Day.
"It was super early but like I said before it still hurts and all the excitement goes out the window," the reality star shared. "This is why we waited to tell Nova… because experiencing one miscarriage in my past I knew it was a sad possibility."
The couple went on to announce they were expecting another child in February. At the time, Catelynn wrote, "This rainbow was worth the storm. Baby Baltierra coming soon."
During Caitlynn's pregnancy, the couple celebrated their 15-year anniversary. "Happy 15 years to the love of my life and my best friend," the proud wife wrote. "Wow 15 years! The things we have been through together is crazy. An unplanned pregnancy, an adoption journey, mental health struggles, multiple pregnancy losses, but also travel, loving memories, and becoming parents together… some of these things would have torn a couple APART!"
Though the couple has had their fair share of ups and downs, Caitlynn acknowledged they "beat the odds" by sticking with each other through grief, depression and other obstacles. "Look at us now with our 3 beautiful daughters and one more on the way and the love we have for each other is something that blows my mind," she marveled.
Now, Caitlynn is looking towards their future as a family of six, and hopes to spend "the rest of our lives sitting back and watching our grandchildren one day."
And those who watched their love story on Teen Mom are excited for those days, too.