Teen Mom's Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra Reveal Their Baby Girl's Unique Name

"Teen Mom OG" Star Catelynn Lowell & Tyler Baltierra Welcome Baby

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra are proud to announce the name of their "fourth and final princess."

The Teen Mom stars took to social media on Thursday, Sept. 2 to share the moniker of their little girl, who was born on Saturday, Aug. 28. Catelynn captioned a photo of their baby, "We are so excited to reveal BABY R's NAME! Hint—It's not what you think."

Catelynn was right in saying that the name is unexpected. She revealed to Celebuzz, "We are proud to announce our forth [sic] and final little princess Rya Rose Baltierra!"

Rya joins big sisters Novalee, 6, and Vaeda, 2, in the Lowell-Baltierra household, while big sister Carly, 11, continues to live with her adopted family.

Tyler and Caitlynn are overjoyed to expand their family after experiencing a pregnancy loss in 2020. The mom-of-four opened up about her grief last December, writing that she was "heartbroken" to lose the baby on Thanksgiving Day.