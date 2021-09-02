Go Inside Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham's Hawaii Trip With 3 Kids Under 3

Watch : "Bachelor": Lauren Burnham & Arie Luyendyk Jr. Bring Newborn Home

Not even three kids under three can stop these parents from a rosy trip.

Before Labor Day weekend officially kicks off, Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham tackled an adventure many parents would likely be too overwhelmed to do. With 2-year-old Alessi and 2-month-old twins Lux and Senna, the Bachelor Nation couple packed their bags and traveled from Arizona to Hawaii for a summer getaway.

In pictures posted on social media, everything appeared to be coming up roses as the family enjoyed plenty of fun in the sun.

While enjoying the sights and sounds of the island of Maui, Arie and Lauren were able to experience waterfalls, hiking trails and sandy beaches.

And yes, there was plenty of family time to enjoy. "Lots of baggage," Lauren joked at the airport with tons of luggage, two baby carriers and one doll to keep the kids occupied.

Arie first appeared on season 8 of The Bachelorette with Emily Maynard in 2012. After not receiving a final rose in the finale, Arie got a second chance of love as the leader of The Bachelor in 2018 where he met Lauren.