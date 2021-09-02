Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Go Inside Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham's Hawaii Trip With 3 Kids Under 3

Three kids under three? No problem for this Bachelor Nation couple. See all the highlights from Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham's trip to Hawaii.

Not even three kids under three can stop these parents from a rosy trip.

Before Labor Day weekend officially kicks off, Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham tackled an adventure many parents would likely be too overwhelmed to do. With 2-year-old Alessi and 2-month-old twins Lux and Senna, the Bachelor Nation couple packed their bags and traveled from Arizona to Hawaii for a summer getaway.

In pictures posted on social media, everything appeared to be coming up roses as the family enjoyed plenty of fun in the sun.

While enjoying the sights and sounds of the island of Maui, Arie and Lauren were able to experience waterfalls, hiking trails and sandy beaches.

And yes, there was plenty of family time to enjoy. "Lots of baggage," Lauren joked at the airport with tons of luggage, two baby carriers and one doll to keep the kids occupied.

Arie first appeared on season 8 of The Bachelorette with Emily Maynard in 2012. After not receiving a final rose in the finale, Arie got a second chance of love as the leader of The Bachelor in 2018 where he met Lauren.

As they like to say in Bachelor Nation, the rest is history. Keep scrolling for all he highlights from Arie and Lauren's family getaway. 

Instagram
Off They Go

Goodbye Phoenix and hello Hawaii! "First family trip of 5," Arie Luyendyk Jr. shared on Instagram before boarding. 

Instagram
R&R

No rest for these parents! Lauren Burnham kept a watchful eye over her twins Lux and Senna Luyendyk during their nap in a Veer tent. 

Instagram
Father-Daughter Time

Who's ready for beach time? Arie enjoyed the ocean blue water with his daughter Alessi Ren Luyendyk

Instagram
Fun in the Sun

At just 2 years old, Alessi was ready to play in the sand and get her feet wet.

Instagram
Look of Love

No matter how busy life gets, Arie always takes some time to smell the roses around him. 

Instagram
Double the Fun

Arie and Lauren aren't leaving home without the best baby gear from Nuna USA. 

Instagram
Here Comes the Sun

While exploring the island of Maui, Arie and Alessi stopped to savor the waterfalls. 

Instagram
Love Fest

"No otter place I'd rather be," Lauren captioned her photo while snuggling with her three kids. 

Instagram
Flower Power

"Lavender Fields with my little," Arie shared while posing with Lauren at the Ali'i Kula Lavender farm. 

