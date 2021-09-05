Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

Matt James and Seth Rogen said goodbye to their signature beards, while Margot Robbie and Kristen Stewart showed off bold new hair colors.

Watch: "Two and a Half Men" Star Angus T. Jones Is UNRECOGNIZABLE

Talk about fresh-faced.

Bachelor Nation was in a state of celebration this week as former Bachelor lead Matt James bid farewell to his big beard—all for a very good cause. But he wasn't the only star to say goodbye to their scruff as Seth Rogen also surprised fans with a clean-shaven selfie. 

Other celebs joined in on the transformation fun by debuting bold new looks, with both Margot Robbie and Kristen Stewart stepping out with fiery hair colors. Plus, a former Real Housewives star revealed the results of her plastic surgeries and Two and a Half Men's Angus T. Jones shocked fans when he was photographed for the first time in five years looking unrecognizable. 

photos
Celebrity At-Home Hair Transformations

Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for WWE SummerSlam After Party; Instagram
Matt James

The beard era is over.

After months of teasing, the reigning Bachelor finally said goodbye to his headline-making facial hair on Sept 1. Why now? Well, he promised to shave it off if the Instagram crypto account @BlockFi received 50,000 followers. The 29-year-old made good on his word, documenting the journey in a video for the Seeds of Success Therapy Group, which he reposted, writing, "A promise is a promise."

James told PopCulture that the whole process took three hours to complete, confessing, "I've never had something so polarizing on me even when I had dreads."

Backgrid
Margot Robbie

Another period piece about Hollywood, another new hair color.

The 31-year-old showed off a dramatic transformation on the set of her highly anticipated film Babylon Aug. 22.

This isn't the first time Robbie has sported fiery red locks, dyeing her signature blonde strands the hue for her turn as Queen Elizabeth I in 2018's Mary Queen of Scots.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images; Instagram
Seth Rogen

Rogen's new look is supergood. 

The Pineapple Express star took to Instagram on Sept. 1 to share a serious selfie showing off his fresh 'do, revealing he said goodbye to his signature scruff and shaved his head.

"New hair," the 39-year-old actor wrote, "same smoldering look."

Javiles/Bruce / BACKGRID
Kristen Stewart

Orange you excited to see K-Stew's new look?

Just as fans lifted their chins off the ground after watching the first trailer for the actress' upcoming turn as Princess Diana in Spencer, the star debuted another jaw-dropper. 

On Aug. 26, Stewart stepped out in Los Angeles, revealing an orange-tinged mane as she walked with girlfriend Dylan Meyer. While it's unclear what inspired the 31-year-old's latest hair change, it's a drastic shift away from the blond coif she's been sporting to portray the late Princess of Wales.

Instagram/Jo De La Rosa
Jo De La Rosa

Talk about keeping it real.

The former Real Housewives of Orange County star opened up about her plastic surgery in a video posted to her YouTube channel Aug 27., revealing she "made a big decision to get a little face refresh" for her 40th birthday earlier this year.

In her vlog, the former Bravolebrity shared a full look at her healed face, saying, "My nose is a lot thinner...and then the bump that I had is gone. It's nice and smooth. My under-eyes are so much smoother with what they did."

"It's been about 6 months now since I got my nose + my under eyes done and I'm so happy with my results!" De La Rosa wrote on Instagram, thanking her plastic surgeon Dr. Niccole. 

Coleman Rayner
Angus T. Jones

The half man is all grown-up. 

It's been over five years since Two and a Half Men fans saw Jones on their TV screens—and some didn't even recognize the now-27-year-old star when he was photographed in Los Angeles on Sept. 1.

Jones was spotted sporting a full beard covering the lower half of his face, consistent with the facial hair he's been rocking in his time out of the spotlight. While he was dressed casually in a T-shirt, shorts and beanie hat, the actor was not wearing any shoes.

The child star was just 10 years old when he started out on the show and was 21 by the time he made an appearance in the 2015 finale, having exited the series earlier after publicly criticizing it. He last appeared in an episode of Horace and Pete back in 2016.

