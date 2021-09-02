Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Best Labor Day 2021 Home & Mattress Sales: Our Place, Bed Bath & Beyond, Wayfair & More

Save big on furniture, decor and tech!

By Emily Spain Sep 02, 2021 7:30 PM
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

What's the only thing better than a long weekend? Shopping dozens of sales!

Today, we rounded up the best Labor Day home deals, so you can decorate your space with new furniture and appliances, plus get a better night's sleep with luxurious bedding and mattresses without breaking the bank.

Check out dozens of more ways to save below!

We Tracked Down the Best Labor Day 2021 Sales From A to Z

ABC Carpet & Home: Score 50% off wall-to-wall carpet (until 9/7).

Ban.do: Score 20% off sitewide with code: THEWORKS (9/1-9/6).

Bear Mattress: Take 25% off sitewide + two free cloud pillows and a free sheet set with code: LDSALE.

Bed Bath & Beyond: Shop the Labor Day Weekend Sale and score up to $100 off Dyson vacuums, 15% off Caper mattresses and more can't-miss home deals (9/1-9/6).

Brooklinen: Take 15% off sitewide. Exclusions apply. (9/1-9/8).

Brooklyn Bedding: Score 25% off sitewide (until 9/6).

14 Things Every Grown-Up Bedroom Should Have

Buffy: Take $50 off all orders $300+ with code: SHORETHING (until 9/7).

Burrow: Save up to $750 on everything with code: LDW21 (until 9/12).

Casper: Score 15% off all Wave, Nova and Original mattresses, plus 15% off all pillows and sheets and 10% off everything else with code: SLEEP21 (until 9/13).

The Company Store: Take 20% off sitewide with code H21LDW (until 9/6).

The Container Store: Save 20% on drop-front shoe boxes.

Crane & Canopy: Enjoy up to 60% off bedding, sheets, rugs and home décor from (9/2-9/6).

Dyson: Score the Dyson V7 Absolute for $249 ($50 off) (until 9/4), the Dyson V8 Animal for $349 ($50 off) (9/1-9/10), Dyson Outsize Absolute+ for $699 ($100 off) (9/1-9/6), Dyson Pure Cool TP01 purifying fan for $299 ($100 off) (9/1-9/6).

Frontgate: Save up to 50% sitewide + free shipping for email subscribers (until 9/7).

The Home Depot: Score thousands of deals on appliances, tools, mattresses, furniture and more (until 9/15).

Homesick: Enjoy 20% off sitewide with code: WAVES (until 9/6).

Kohl's: Take $10 off every $25 spent and earn $5 Kohl's Cash for every $25 spent.

Lifetherapy: Score 25% off select home essentials with code: HH25 (until 9/6).

Lulu & Georgia: Score 20% off sitewide with code: LABORDAY20 (8/31-9/7).

15 Things Every Grown-Up Kitchen Should Have

Modsy: Take 30% off premium + luxe design packages with code: LABORDAY3 (until 9/6).

My Sheets Rock: Enjoy 15% off all sheets with code: SOLONG (9/2-9/6).

Nordstrom: Shop thousands of new markdowns up to 60% off in the Clearance Sale, with savings on home goods and more.

Nutribullet: Take 20% off sitewide with code: SEPTEMBER (until 9/6).

Our Place: Score daily deals on Our Place's bestsellers like the Always Pan over the long weekend.

Overstock: Take up to 70% off on indoor and outdoor furniture, plus other home must-haves (until 9/2).

Pottery Barn: Save up to 70% off thousands of items (9/8).

Purple: Enjoy up to $350 off mattresses + sleep bundle (9/8).

Saatva: Take $200 off orders worth $985+ (8/31-9/13).

Sips By: Get $10 to spend in Sips by's online tea shop when you sign up for your first Sips by Box (9/3-9/6).

Smoko: Enjoy 25% off sale on selected items (9/3-9/6).

Society6: Score 40% off art prints, 30% off throw pillows and blankets, 20% off everything else (8/30-9/7).

Tempur-Pedic: Save up to $700 on sets.

Tineco:  Take up to 25% off stick and wet/dry vacuums at Walmart (until 9/6).

Wayfair: Score up to 70% off in the Labor Day Clearance, including furniture, decor, kitchen goods and more (8/30-9/6).

—Originally published Aug. 31, 2020, at 4:00 a.m. PT

