Vanderpump Rules' Season 9 Trailer Is Finally Here

These SURvers may be new parents, but they still know how to party.

The highly-anticipated first look at Vanderpump Rules season nine has finally dropped on Sept. 2, and we can't get enough of this wild and crazy trailer.

"Becoming a mother did something to me," returning cast member Lala Kent gushes. "I would say I'm pretty grown." Of course, just moments later, she's screaming, "What the f––k is wrong with you?!" in an argument.

Fellow new mom Scheana Shay muses that she "definitely am the happiest I've ever been" while cradling daughter Summer Moon Davies. Yet, Lala may be wrecking that happiness with a shocking rumor: apparently Scheana's fiancé Brock Davies has not spoken to his two other children in four years.

Brock also officially joins the cast as a full-time VPR member, with Lisa Vanderpump, Ariana Madix, Charli Burnett, James Kennedy, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Tom Schwartz, Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval also returning.