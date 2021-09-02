Why Sarah Paulson Can "100 Percent" Relate to Monica Lewinsky After Filming American Crime Story

Watch : What Sarah Paulson Would Have Done If in Monica Lewinsky's Shoes

Hindsight is 2021.

Impeachment: American Crime Story stars Sarah Paulson and Beanie Feldstein felt a duty to empathetically portray former White House intern-turned-activist Monica Lewinsky when telling the story of her previous affair with President Bill Clinton.

While both actresses could relate to Lewinsky's choices amid the political controversy, Paulson told E! News' Daily Pop co-host Justin Sylvester that if she were in the same position as Lewinsky, Paulson would have done the same thing.

"I would have walked back in the Oval Office and I would have had a Diet Coke with the president," Paulson stated during the Sept. 2 episode. "I 100 percent would have. There is not a question in my mind that if I were in Monica Lewinsky's shoes that I wouldn't have done the same thing, and you can think about me what you will, that I would admit that, but I would be hard-pressed to imagine many people wouldn't."

Paulson continued, "At 22 years old, I could barely put my socks on, let alone figure out the negotiation between the heart and the mind and the right from the wrong."