NeNe Leakes Honors Late Husband Gregg Leakes With Touching Throwback Video

Watch : NeNe Leakes' Husband Gregg Dead at 66

NeNe Leakes has honored her late husband Gregg Leakes in her first social media post after his death.

NeNe shared an Instagram throwback video on Sept. 2 showing her slow dancing with Gregg and lip syncing. She captioned the video with three broken heart emojis, and three full hearts. Gregg passed away at age 66 on Sept. 1 after a long battle with colon cancer.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum received notes from former co-stars Porsha Williams, Ashley Darby, Cynthia Bailey, as well as The Real Housewives of New York City O.G. Jill Zarin. Host Andy Cohen tweeted, "I am heartbroken over the passing of Gregg Leakes, a wonderful man. I jokingly called him 'Pastor Leakes' but in truth he was a strong voice of reason & commanded great respect among the entire #RHOA team. I am sending love and strength to @neneleakes & the entire Leakes family."

A spokesperson told E! News that the Leakes family was in "deep pain with a broken heart" after Gregg's passing. "We ask that you pray for peace and strength over their family & allow them to mourn in private during this very, very difficult time," the statement added.