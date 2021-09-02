Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Brad Pitt's "Simple" Style Mantra Could Be a Lesson for All Fashion Lovers

In a new interview with Esquire, Brad Pitt explained why he thinks he may have “no style” on and off any red carpet.

Believe it or not, one of the Best Dressed men in Hollywood doesn't think he has style.

During his long career, Brad Pitt has impressed fans with his red carpet looks at countless premieres and award shows. But in a new interview with Esquire, the actor is the first to question if he really has an eye for fashion. As he explained, "If I have a style, it's no style."

"I like monochrome, without it being a uniform," Brad shared with the publication. "I like simplicity. I like the details in the stitching, the way it feels. If anything, that's the only divining rod I have."

But as the new face of the latest campaign for the Italian coffee making experts at De'Longhi, Brad had to get a little dressed up.

"It's led by comfort. I like the feel of a Lecia camera or the way a watch feels," he shared. "I don't want to look ostentatious, but if you come close, you notice. I like how the lining feels. It's those details that are important to me."

Brad Pitt Proving He Still Has It

Brad continued, "It's too exhausting to follow trends. And I despise billboards; I just don't want to be billboard."

With age comes wisdom and as the 57-year-old Oscar winner continues his career, there is one valuable lesson he has learned along the way.

 "You get older, you get crankier, and comfort becomes more important," he shared. "I think it's as simple as that."

