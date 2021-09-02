Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Chaser Flash Sale: Stock Up on Celeb-Loved Summer-to-Fall Loungewear

Score exclusive deals on comfy, cozy and cute sweatshirts, graphic tees, activewear and more.

By Emily Spain Sep 02, 2021 5:17 PMTags
FashionLife/StyleShoppingShop With E!Flash SaleShop FashionShop Girl Summer
EComm, Shop Girl Summer- Chaser SaleE! Illustration

We independently selected these products because we love them and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our QR code or links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

Can you believe it's already September? 

Now that it's appropriate to start indulging in all things pumpkin spice and rocking your favorite booties, your wardrobe could probably use a few new pieces for the changing temperatures. But don't worry, you can get autumn-approved fits without breaking the bank.

To get you ready for fall, we are bringing you some incredible deals exclusive to E! shoppers on Chaser's latest styles. Whether you could use a few more graphic tees to layer during the coming months or a festive outfit for football games, we've got you covered!

Below, check out nine styles from the lifestyle brand that you can score for 20% off until 9/9!

read
We Tracked Down the Best Labor Day 2021 Sales From A to Z

Lounge Knit Lace-up Cropped Legging

Chaser

You're bound to get tons on compliments on these tie-dye lace-up leggings during your next fitness class. Not to mention, the lace-up waist detail will make you look snatched. Originally $88, these leggings are a must for staying active when the temperatures cool down and shorts aren't an option.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Grateful Dead - Dancing Bears T-Shirt

Chaser

Headed to a Dead & Company show anytime soon? This colorful graphic tee is a must whether you're jamming out to the rock band's music IRL or at home. Usually $66, the tee will make a welcome addition to your graphic t-shirt collection.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Trending Stories

1

Seth Rogen Makes Major Transformation After Shaving Off Beard and Hair

2

You Won't Recognize Two and a Half Men’s Angus T. Jones Today

3

Rose McGowan Calls Out Oprah Winfrey for Being as "Fake as They Come"

Lounge Knit Lace-up Bike Shorts

Chaser

Bike shorts aren't going out of style anytime soon! If leggings aren't your thing, this longer short silhouette is a great alternative for sweat-inducing activities. These shorts, which retail for $75, offer a stretchy fit for all-day comfort, too!

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Crying Skull

Chaser

Spooky season but make it chic and colorful! This tee, which retails for $62, is perfect for upcoming Halloween festivities and can be worn post-Trick-or-Treating on the days you're feeling edgy.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Drape Front Open Jacket - Stretch Faux Suede

Chaser

Whether you need a jacket that is fit for days at the office, date nights or running around town, this faux suede drape front jacket is for you. Plus, you're saving over $30 on this fall must-have.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Velvet Star Pants

Chaser

As sweatpant fanatics, we will be adding these pants to our cart without a doubt! The dark grey hue mixed with the star print makes for the perfect autumn jogger for cozy days spent inside or outside. They're usually $97, so this is a deal you don't want to miss!

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

David Bowie London 1972 Vintage Jersey

Chaser

Channel your inner Ziggy Stardust with this graphic tee! It'll look so cute with a pair of light or dark wash jeans and some booties for crisp fall days.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Vintage Rib Long Sleeve Drop Shoulder Mock Neck Pullover with Zippers

Chaser

We live in these quarter zip pullovers during the cooler months. They're ideal for looking sporty and chic while running errands, post-workout or during casual Zoom meetings. Originally $66, this sweatshirt is definitely an add to cart moment if you ask us.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Football Party Pants

Chaser

These pants are a touchdown in the cozy department! Rep them when you're cheering on your favorite team on Sundays throughout the fall. Even better, you're saving $20!

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Football Party Pullover

Chaser

Complete the set with this equally comfortable pullover sweatshirt, which retails for $79! Even if you don't know what's happening during the game, you'll look like an expert.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Ready for more ways to save? Check out this First Aid Beauty deal exclusive to E! shoppers.

Trending Stories

1

Seth Rogen Makes Major Transformation After Shaving Off Beard and Hair

2

You Won't Recognize Two and a Half Men’s Angus T. Jones Today

3

Rose McGowan Calls Out Oprah Winfrey for Being as "Fake as They Come"

4

Vanderpump Rules Moms Reunite for the First Time With Babies

5

Katharine McPhee Shares Sweet Photo of David Foster and Son Rennie

Latest News

Exclusive

Did JoJo Siwa Just Reveal Her Dancing With the Stars Partner?!

Brad Pitt's "Simple" Style Mantra Could Be a Lesson for All of Us

See the Dancing With the Stars Pros Returning for Season 30

Cardi B Defends Miss Mercedes Morr From "Hate" After Her Death

Chaser Flash Sale: Stock Up on Celeb-Loved Summer-to-Fall Loungewear

Exclusive

Hear Andy Samberg's "Sensuous Groan" in Brooklyn Nine-Nine Clip

Exclusive

Why The Other Way's Ariela & Biniyam Can't Agree on a Wedding