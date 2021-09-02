Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos
Exclusive

Hear Andy Samberg's "Sensuous Groan" in a Hilarious Brooklyn Nine-Nine Sneak Peek

Detective Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) sure knows how to turn on the charm! A LOL-worthy sneak peek at tonight's Brooklyn Nine-Nine captures an undercover case turned sexy.

Watch: "Brooklyn Nine-Nine": A Little Gas Release

Getting down 'n' dirty while undercover.  

In a funny sneak peek at tonight's Brooklyn Nine-Nine, airing Sept. 2, Detective Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) helps Captain Raymond Holt (Andre Braugher) "turn on the charm" to gain evidence. Both police officers wear maintenance jumpsuits to stake out a location as part of an investigation. Yet, an elderly woman might be in the way of them accessing the area in question. 

"To get to the basement, we're going to have to distract her," Jake tells Raymond. "So, here's what I'm thinking: Maxwell Maxwell turns on the charm. Unbutton your jumper and say, 'The thing about gas lines is, the pressure builds and builds and it just needs a little...release.'"

Jake hilariously adds an "ooohh" groan to signify the sweet "release" with a sexual connotation. "You don't have to make that sound, but if I were you, I definitely would," Jake adds.

Raymond quips, "No one will be talking about 'release' or making a sound of a rodent in labor." 

2021 TV Premiere Dates

But Jake is slightly offended: "It was a sensuous moan, but fair enough," he says with a shrug. 

The final season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine promises plenty more belly laughs and signature endearing moments. The beloved NBC series will end this year after eight seasons. Co-creator and star Samberg vowed that they're "trying to cram as many jokes as we can into 21-and-a-half minutes" as fans prepare to say goodbye to their favorite cop comedy. 

NBC

Watch the sneak peek above!

Brooklyn Nine-Nine airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC. 

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

