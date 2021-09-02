Bollywood Star Sidharth Shukla Dead at 40 After Suffering Apparent Heart Attack

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

Fans are mourning the loss of Bollywood star Sidharth Shukla.



Colors TV, the broadcasting network on which Shukla appeared, confirmed the heartbreaking news of the actor's passing in a statement on Sept 2. "We, at Colors, are saddened & devastated by the sudden loss of our family member, Sidharth Shukla," the TV channel tweeted on Thursday. "He will be immensely missed. His passing is an irreparable loss for us & the whole industry."



A senior official from Cooper Hospital in Mumbai, India told the Hindustan Times that it appeared the actor suffered from a massive attack before being rushed to the hospital. According to a senior doctor, the star's exact cause of death will be determined pending an autopsy.



Shukla began his career as a model and became the first Indian to win the "World's Best Model" contest in 2005. Three years later, he embarked on his television and film career, which included starring in reality shows including Bigg Boss and Fear Factor. The actor also began hosting India Got's Talent in 2015.