Kanye West Alludes to Cheating on Kim Kardashian in New Song “Hurricane”

Watch : Kim Kardashian "Blindsided" by Kanye West's Guests at "Donda" Event

Just days after releasing Donda, Kanye West's lyrics may be shedding even more light on his marriage to Kim Kardashian.



In the track "Hurricane," the Grammy winner seemingly alludes to being unfaithful after Kim welcomed the couple's first two children: North, 8, and Saint, 5. In the four-minute-long song, Kanye raps, "Here I go actin' too rich, here I go with a new chick / And I know what the truth is, Still playin' after two kids / It's a lot to digest when your life always movin'."



A source close to the rapper confirmed to People that the lyrics are "in a way [Kanye's] testimony of everything he did wrong and his apology and taking accountability." E! News has reached to their respective reps for comment.



Although Kanye's mention would refer to sometime after late 2015, as fans of the two remember, after welcoming son Saint, the couple went on to have two more children: Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.