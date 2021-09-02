Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

See Jake Gyllenhaal's Awkward Venice Run-in With a Man Dressed as One of His Film Characters

It's not every day that you bump into someone cosplaying you, as Jake Gyllenhaal experienced at the 2021 Venice Film Festival before documenting it on social media.

By Ryan Gajewski Sep 02, 2021 7:14 AMTags
MoviesJake GyllenhaalVenice Film FestivalCelebritiesSpider-Man
Watch: Jake Gyllenhaal Is the Latest Star to Weigh In on Bathing Debate

Jake Gyllenhaal got a little taste of the familiar while he was far from home. 

The 40-year-old Oscar-nominated star posted a carousel of Instagram pics on Wednesday, Sept. 1 that he had taken on the first day of the 2021 Venice International Film Festival at the famed Italian city.

His first photo was a selfie showing someone off in the distance who is standing on a bridge over one of the city's signature canals. In the second photo, it became clear that the person in the distance was actually an area street performer who happened to be dressed as Mysterio, the comic book villain Jake portrayed in the 2019 blockbuster Spider-Man: Far From Home, which also starred Tom Holland, Zendaya and Marisa Tomei

"Ran into an old friend in Venezia," Jake humorously captioned the post. 

Among those sharing their delight in the comments section at the coincidental run-in was Josh Gad, Jake's co-star in the 2010 drama Love & Other Drugs. "Take. Him. Out," Josh wrote. 

photos
Looking Back at Jake Gyllenhaal's Stacked Dating History

Jake, whose next film, The Guilty, launches on Netflix next month, doesn't have a project of his own to promote at the festival.

Trending Stories

1

Rose McGowan Calls Out Oprah Winfrey for Being as "Fake as They Come"

2

Seth Rogen Makes Major Transformation After Shaving Off Beard and Hair

3

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Go Edgy At Cinderella Premiere

However, his older sister, Maggie Gyllenhaal, makes her feature directorial debut with The Lost Daughter, starring Olivia Colman and Dakota Johnson, which debuts at the fest on Friday, Sept. 3 before its Netflix launch later this year. 

Meanwhile, this has also been an exciting time for Jake's Spider-Man co-stars Tom and Zendaya. On the same, Tom posted an adorable photo of himself with Zendaya to celebrate his girlfriend's 25th birthday.

Trending Stories

1

Rose McGowan Calls Out Oprah Winfrey for Being as "Fake as They Come"

2

Seth Rogen Makes Major Transformation After Shaving Off Beard and Hair

3

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Go Edgy At Cinderella Premiere

4

You Won't Recognize Two and a Half Men’s Angus T. Jones Today

5

Chicago, Stormi & True Share Kisses in Kim Kardashian's Sweet New Pics

Latest News

Jimmy Hayes' Widow Shares Post-Funeral Wish About Him "Coming Home"

See Jake Gyllenhaal's Awkward Venice Run-in With a Man Dressed as Him

Dog the Bounty Hunter Says He Had a "Pass" to Use the N-Word

Miles Teller Says Wife Keleigh Is "Woman of My Dreams" on Anniversary

Brad Pitt Challenges Ruling in Custody Battle Against Angelina Jolie

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Go Edgy At Cinderella Premiere

Seth Rogen Makes Major Transformation After Shaving Off Beard and Hair