See Jake Gyllenhaal's Awkward Venice Run-in With a Man Dressed as One of His Film Characters

Watch : Jake Gyllenhaal Is the Latest Star to Weigh In on Bathing Debate

Jake Gyllenhaal got a little taste of the familiar while he was far from home.

The 40-year-old Oscar-nominated star posted a carousel of Instagram pics on Wednesday, Sept. 1 that he had taken on the first day of the 2021 Venice International Film Festival at the famed Italian city.

His first photo was a selfie showing someone off in the distance who is standing on a bridge over one of the city's signature canals. In the second photo, it became clear that the person in the distance was actually an area street performer who happened to be dressed as Mysterio, the comic book villain Jake portrayed in the 2019 blockbuster Spider-Man: Far From Home, which also starred Tom Holland, Zendaya and Marisa Tomei.

"Ran into an old friend in Venezia," Jake humorously captioned the post.

Among those sharing their delight in the comments section at the coincidental run-in was Josh Gad, Jake's co-star in the 2010 drama Love & Other Drugs. "Take. Him. Out," Josh wrote.