Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Seth Rogen Makes a Major Transformation After Shaving Off His Beard and Hair

Seth Rogen shocked fans by debuting a very different look on social media after he buzzed off his hair and beard. Check out the wild before-and-after photos.

By Ryan Gajewski Sep 02, 2021 1:15 AMTags
Seth RogenHairCelebritiesTransformation
Watch: Seth Rogen Met Beyonce & What Happened?!

This is the end of Seth Rogen's hirsute look. 

The 39-year-old An American Pickle star shared a photo to Instagram on Wednesday, Sept. 1 that showed himself sporting a much different hairstyle than fans have gotten used to seeing. Instead of his typical shaggy locks and beard, his hair was closely cropped and showed a bit of gray on the sides, while his face had just a light stubble. 

"New hair, same smoldering look," Seth wrote in the caption about his rather serious facial expression. 

Based on the comments section, fans were generally surprised but supportive. In addition, there were opinions from a few of the actor's former co-stars, including David Krumholtz, who appeared with Seth in This Is the End and also joined him for the voice cast of Sausage Party. "You just stared into my soul and extracted my heart's only remaining drop of darkness," David quipped. 

Justin Long, who had a supporting role in Seth's film Zack and Miri Make a Porno, wrote, "Classic Rogen smolder," adding heart-eyes and fire emojis. 

photos
Stars Who Smoke

This isn't the first time in 2021 that Seth has showed off a major transformation. In May, the star revealed he was completely free of facial hair for his role in Hulu's forthcoming limited series Pam & Tommy, which stars Lily James as Pamela Anderson and Sebastian Stan as Tommy Lee

Keep scrolling to see Seth's new look alongside his former self, in addition to checking out pics of other celebrities who have previously made a stunning hair change.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images; Instagram
Seth Rogen

The Pineapple Express star opted for a lot less hair in a look he debuted in September 2021.

Getty Images/Magnolia
Chip Gaines

To help raise funds for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, the Fixer Upper star vowed to go bald if fans donated money. After raising more than $300,000, Chip revealed his look.

Randy Holmes via Getty Images; Javiles/Bruce / BACKGRID
Kristen Stewart

The Spencer star traded in her dark-rooted tresses for an orange-tinged mane. 

Instagram; David Livingston/FilmMagic
Camila Cabello

The "Don't Go Yet" songstress declared herself a "pyschofreak" while debuting her blunt bob on Instagram. 

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Spotify, Instagram
Billie Eilish

The "bad guy" singer went shorter with a new bob—and fans are truly happier than ever. 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images; Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian

The Poosh founder said goodbye to her long hairstyle, and instead, opted for a fresh haircut in August 2021.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images/Instagram
Simone Biles

After returning home from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Simone debuted a fabulous new braided hairstyle.

James Devaney/GC Images; Instagram
Gabrielle Union

The actress recently showed off her major new haircut, explaining on Instagram, "The movies always show women cutting their hair when all is lost but I wanted to know the feeling of making a change when things are gravy. It hits different and its foreign to me but I [love] this new new."

Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Wynn Las Vegas, SPOT / BACKGRID
Ariel Winter

The Modern Family alum is rocking the red hair once again, debuting her new look after a trip to the salon in July 2021.

 

Gotham/GC Images/Instagram
Jessica Alba

The actress and business mogul's hairstylist Brittney Ryan used UNITE Hair to create her beautiful soft curls to compliment her new hair color. As Jessica proclaimed, "Summer is all about color!" 

Michael Bezjian/Getty Images for HollyShorts Studios LLC, Instagram
Troian Bellisario

The Pretty Little Liars star chopped off her lovely long tresses and debuted a beautiful bob in June 2021.

Instagram
Liam Payne

The One Direction alum is ready to run...towards a new 'do. Payne debuted his blonde hair on Instagram in June 2021.

Getty Images/Instagram
Sophie Turner

After years of rocking the blonde, the Emmy-nominated star dyed her hair red, giving fans flashbacks to when she played Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones.

Getty Images/Instagram
Sophie Turner

The Game of Thrones actress shows off her fabulous new bangs on Instagram Stories, writing, "Ya gal's bange'd up."

RACHPOOT / BACKGRID, Kristy Sparow/Getty Images
Rihanna

The Grammy winner debuted a chic pixie cut in May 2021 that took some fans back to her Unapologetic era.

Instagram; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Selena Gomez

The star debuted a platinum blond hairstyle in April 2021, more than three years after showcasing a similar hair color for a few weeks. Nikki Lee and Riwana Capri of Nine Zero One Salon used Joico Color Balance Purple Shampoo and Conditioner for the transformation. 

Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images, Instagram
Chrissy Teigen

Just in time for spring, the famous foodie gave pastel pink-tinged hair a try after sporting a wig with a similar hue. 

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock, Instagram
Paris Hilton

The entrepreneur and DJ chopped off her long locks and debuted a stylish shoulder-length bob.

Shutterstock, Instagram
Gigi Hadid

To make her runway return after welcoming baby Khai, Gigi switched up her signature blonde hairstyle for a fierce red look.

Instagram
Lana Condor

"Did a thing," the actress wrote alongside a photo of herself debuting her pink hair in February 2021. As the To All the Boys I've Loved Before star told her followers, "U know I love my pink."

Instagram
Hilary Duff

After going blue in February, the Younger star decided to switch up her look once again in early April, returning to her blonde roots.

Instagram; Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Sarah Hyland

The Modern Family star debuted her vibrant red hair on Instagram Feb. 24, 2021.

ABC/Paul Hebert; Instagram
Clare Crawley

When in doubt, think pink! The Bachelorette alum recently debuted a major hair makeover, in which she dyed her hair a pink rose color. "I've been wanting to have some fun and (temporarily) change up my hair for some time now with a fun color," she shared on Instagram on Feb. 6, "so I did it!"

Shutterstock/Dsanchez/CPR/BACKGRID
Margot Robbie

The Bombshell star kissed her blonde hair goodbye and looked unrecognizable with her jet black hair. Margot debuted her major transformation, in which she donned a jet black wig on the set of David O. Russell's mysterious new movie.

Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images, Instagram
Shakira

The singer typically sports blonde hair of various shades but went for hot pink in February 2021.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock, Instagram
Demi Lovato

The singer rocked a pretty pink look at the beginning of January 2021.

ABC/Getty Images for dcp/Instagram
Dua Lipa

The "New Rules" singer debuted a dramatic makeover—a blonde bob!—in January 2021.

Shutterstock, Instagram
Liam Payne

The One Direction alum posted a picture of his longer locks on Instagram in January 2021.

Roy Rochlin/WireImage, instagram
Keke Palmer

The star debuted this new hairstyle in January 2021.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images, Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Miley Cyrus

The singer debuted a short mullet-like hairstyle in January 2020.

photos
View More Photos From Stars' Epic Hair Transformations

Trending Stories

1

Katharine McPhee Shares Sweet Photo of David Foster and Son Rennie

2

Rose McGowan Calls Out Oprah Winfrey for Being as "Fake as They Come"

3

Dean Unglert Says Caelynn Is the "Most Suffocating" Girl He's Dated

4

See Dwayne Johnson's Relatable Reaction to Doppelgänger Police Officer

5

Vanderpump Rules Moms Reunite for the First Time With Babies

Latest News

Seth Rogen Makes Major Transformation After Shaving Off Beard and Hair

Erika Jayne Tells Sutton to "Shut the F--k Up" Over Legal Questions

Britney Spears Will Not Face Charges for Alleged Battery Incident

20 Skincare Products That Are Worth the Hype

Rachael Kirkconnell Felt Pressured to "Stay Silent" on Resurfaced Pics

Colton Underwood Enjoys Romantic Hawaiian Getaway With Jordan C. Brown

See The Bachelor’s Matt James After He Finally Shaves His Beard