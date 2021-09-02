Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

TV Scoop Awards 2021: Vote for Most Anticipated 2021–2022 Show and Best Rewatch

For the last two polls of the 2021 TV Scoop Awards, vote for the show you're looking forward to most in 2021–2022 and the rewatch you've enjoyed the most this past year.

By Alyssa Ray Sep 02, 2021 4:00 PMTags
TVGrey's AnatomyThe OfficePollsThe Vampire DiariesPretty Little LiarsTV Scoop AwardsThe Real Housewives of Potomac
Watch: Must-See TV Shows Coming Fall 2021

As the 2021 TV Scoop Awards near its end, let's look to the past and the future.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, TV binges became an essential part of everyday life. So, it's only right that we honor the best rewatches we were able to experience. Some of you may've relived what the supernatural drama The Vampire Diaries had to offer or the heartwarming hilarity only The Office could create, which is why both shows are up for Best Rewatch this year.

Other nominees include Grey's Anatomy, New Girl, The Real Housewives of Potomac and The Sopranos.

Although we love our old favorites, we can't help but get excited for all the new television dropping in the near future. For starters, we're counting down the days until we get to see Amazon Prime Video's Lord of the Rings prequel series, which reportedly had a budget of $465 million.

photos
2021 TV Premiere Dates

Reboots are also in vogue, as Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin and How I Met Your Father are currently in production and expected to arrive in 2022. Thankfully, we don't have to wait too long for some anticipated shows, with NBC's Ordinary Joe and Peacock's One of Us Is Lying both set to premiere this fall.

With all that being said, we invite you to vote for Best Rewatch and Most Anticipated 2021–2022 New Show below!

Trending Stories

1

Seth Rogen Makes Major Transformation After Shaving Off Beard and Hair

2

You Won't Recognize Two and a Half Men’s Angus T. Jones Today

3

Rose McGowan Calls Out Oprah Winfrey for Being as "Fake as They Come"

Poll

TV Scoop Awards: Anticipated Show, More

Vote for the Most Anticipated 2021-2022 New Show
Ordinary Joe
25%
The Lord of the Rings
30%
Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin
15%
One of Us Is Lying
5%
How I Met Your Father
25%
Vote for the Best Rewatch
Grey’s Anatomy
48.3%
New Girl
17.2%
The Real Housewives of Potomac
0%
The Vampire Diaries
10.3%
The Office
20.7%
The Sopranos
3.4%

You can find the other live polls for the TV Scoop Awards here.

(E!, NBC and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1

Seth Rogen Makes Major Transformation After Shaving Off Beard and Hair

2

You Won't Recognize Two and a Half Men’s Angus T. Jones Today

3

Rose McGowan Calls Out Oprah Winfrey for Being as "Fake as They Come"

4

The Man, the Myth: Inside Keanu Reeves' Inscrutable Private World

5

Adele Stuns in Sassy Miniskirt for Date Night With Rich Paul

Latest News

TV Scoop Awards 2021: Vote For Your TV Favorites Now!

The Eyes of Tammy Faye Actors vs. the Real-Life Characters

TV Scoop Awards 2021: Vote for Most Anticipated 2021-2022 Show & More

Bollywood Star Sidharth Shukla Dead at 40 After Apparent Heart Attack

Why Zendaya Is Trolling Her Euphoria Co-Star Storm Reid

Watch Courteney Cox Drop Daughter Off at Her First Day of Senior Year

Jump-Start Your Fitness Journey With Lululemon's Labor Day Deals