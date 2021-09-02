TV Scoop Awards 2021: Vote for Most Anticipated 2021–2022 Show and Best Rewatch

Watch : Must-See TV Shows Coming Fall 2021

As the 2021 TV Scoop Awards near its end, let's look to the past and the future.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, TV binges became an essential part of everyday life. So, it's only right that we honor the best rewatches we were able to experience. Some of you may've relived what the supernatural drama The Vampire Diaries had to offer or the heartwarming hilarity only The Office could create, which is why both shows are up for Best Rewatch this year.

Other nominees include Grey's Anatomy, New Girl, The Real Housewives of Potomac and The Sopranos.

Although we love our old favorites, we can't help but get excited for all the new television dropping in the near future. For starters, we're counting down the days until we get to see Amazon Prime Video's Lord of the Rings prequel series, which reportedly had a budget of $465 million.