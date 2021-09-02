Britney Spears Will Not Face Charges for Alleged Battery Incident Involving Employee

Watch : Britney Spears Under Investigation for Alleged Battery of Employee

Britney Spears is stronger than yesterday after the Ventura County District Attorney's Office declined to charge the pop star with any crimes stemming from an Aug. 16 incident involving her and her housekeeper.

District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced in a Sept. 1 press release that she would not face charges due to "insufficient evidence that a crime had occurred and the lack of injury to the housekeeper or significant damage to the phone."

Earlier this month, deputies with the Ventura County Sheriff's Office responded to Spears' residence following an alleged battery incident. Upon arrival, a spokesperson for the VCSO told E! News the employee had already left Spears' house to file a complaint with the Sheriff's Office.

According to the D.A.'s Office, "Spears' housekeeper later reported that she had an argument with Spears regarding the veterinary care of Spears' dog. During the argument, Spears was alleged to have slapped a phone out of the housekeeper's hand. The housekeeper indicated that the screen protector to the phone was damaged."