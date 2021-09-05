The Little-Known Story of How World War II Led to the Inception of New York Fashion Week

Watch : New York Fashion Week...or Fashion Weak? - What the Fashion (S2, Ep21)

All's fair in style and war.

Before the biggest and brightest stars scored front row seats to eye the season's hottest and newest clothes during New York Fashion Week, the first iteration of the fantastical event was a lot more intimate and more exclusive than you could ever imagine.

And would you believe us if we said that World War II played a major role in NYFW's inception?

During the Second World War, women burst into the workforce with guns blazing and armored themselves with sleek yet sensible fashion that complemented their dagger-sharp eyeliner and fiery red lipstick.

Due to the circumstances and evolving societal norms, women's styles drastically changed. Pants and T-shirts became more acceptable to wear—especially as certain fabrics, such as silk, were restricted to military manufacturing, according to Gabriela Hernandez's Classic Beauty: The History of Makeup.

But just because informal attire prevailed at the time, that doesn't mean the glitz and glamour remained a thing of the past.

Eleanor Lambert, dubbed America's first fashion publicist, made sure of that.