Colton Underwood Spotted Enjoying Romantic Hawaiian Getaway With Jordan C. Brown

Colton Underwood's got himself rosy new romance, or so it seems.
After opening up about his sexuality and coming out as gay in April, the Bachelor alum appears to have updated his relationship status from single to taken. A source confirms to E! News that Colton is currently enjoying a romantic Hawaiian getaway with political strategist Jordan C. Brown.
Multiple outlets, including TMZ, who first reported the news, had previously confirmed the identity of Colton's mystery man was Jordan.
According to our insider, the dynamic duo looked "very coupled up" and were spotted holding hands during their beachy trip in Maui at the Four Seasons Hotel. At this time, the 29-year-old reality TV star and One Blue Hill founder have yet to publicly comment on their PDA-filled vacation.
While it's unknown how long Colton and Jordan have been spending one-on-one time together, the ABC star previously hinted at their close bond in an Instagram post.
Back in June, Colton shared a collage of images that highlighted his special moments with loved ones.
In one image, the former Bachelorette contestant was sandwiched between Jordan and businessman Todd Hawkins. Colton captioned his carousel of pics, "friends & family. i love y'all."
That same month, Colton teased that he was ready to get back into the dating world. Taking to Instagram, he posted an adorable video of his grandma helping him try to find love on Tinder.
"Nana helps me swipe on tinder," he began his message. "My nana is picky, honest and blunt. but after we stopped filming she said 'im not going to let you settle, you deserve the best and i want someone to make you very happy.' we all need a nana in our lives [heart emoji]."
Colton's possible new relationship comes more than a year after he and Cassie Randolph—who received his final rose on The Bachelor's 23rd season—decided to call it quits in May 2020. However, their breakup was less than rosy.
Just months after their split, Cassie obtained a restraining order against Colton and accused him of "stalking" and "harassing" her. In November 2020, she dropped the restraining order, and Colton stated they "were able to reach a private agreement to address any of Cassie's concerns."
"I do not believe Cassie did anything wrong in filing for the restraining orders and also believe she acted in good faith," Colton said in a statement to E! News at the time. "I appreciate everyone's respect for privacy regarding this matter."
Additionally, Colton has since publicly apologized to his ex.
Since moving on from his televised romance with Cassie and their very public split, Colton has kept certain aspects of his life private.
Just this May, the reality-TV star, who is working with Netflix on a new show, made it clear that he wouldn't be discussing intimate details about his personal life. When one follower asked how many men he's hooked up with, Colton quickly shut down the "inappropriate" question.
"I understand you might know me from the bachelor where I shared a lot about my personal life," he said on Instagram Stories. "I have set boundaries and I'm respecting myself in a way that will lead me to a healthier life."
He continued, "I never asked to be labeled as the virgin bachelor and have people feel the security to ask me questions about my sex life. It just happened and during that time I thought I had no other choice but to just go with it [or] the network would be mad. I know differently now. I'll share what I want and this won't be one of those things."