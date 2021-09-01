The Bachelor’s Matt James Makes Good on His Promise to Finally Shave His Beard

After teasing for months, Matt James finally said goodbye to his beard.
The former Bachelor lead promised that if the Instagram crypto account @BlockFi received 50,000 followers, he would shave his beard, which he grew following his season of the ABC dating competition. Well, Matt is a man of his word. The New Yorker shared an Instagram Story, reposting an Instagram video from Seeds of Success Therapy Group, which showed him with a freshly shaved face. "A promise is a promise," his Instagram Story read.
Fans celebrated the new look in the comments section. The star had previously pulled an April Fool's Day prank earlier this year, pretending that he had shaved his beard already. This time, though, he's completely serious—while still having fun with it, of course.
Matt told PopCulture that the whole process took three hours to complete. "I've never had something so polarizing on me even when I had dreads," the 29-year-old reality star confessed.
And it was all for a good cause: He teamed up with Lettuce Grow for the video reveal, which showed people that growing your own food can be easy.
In addition to partnering up with BlockFi, Matt has also had another important partnership in his life since The Bachelor. While on The Bachelor: After the Final Rose in March, Matt explained that after he and final show pick Rachael Kirkconnell broke up over her resurfaced social media posts, the couple had quietly gotten back together in subsequent months.
They made their red carpet debut as a couple at the ESPYs in July, and Bachelor franchise creator Mike Fleiss shared an article that claimed the duo had "come out of hiding." The couple replied through Matt's Twitter, posting a selfie and saying, "Ain't nobody hiding!"