Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween Has All Your Spooky Favorites: See the Complete Schedule

Spooky season is almost upon us!
On Wednesday, Sept. 1, Freeform released the complete schedule for their annual 31 Nights of Halloween event. And, before you start to run amuck, we promise you'll have plenty of chances to catch your Halloween favorites, like Hocus Pocus. In fact, you'll have 14 opportunities to watch the Disney classic starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy.
Of course, this isn't the only film to look forward to during the television event, as other classic offerings include Ghostbusters, The Addams Family, Tim Burton's Corpse Bride, Hotel Transylvania 2, Casper, Goosebumps and more. Also, there are a few films new to the annual Halloween-themed lineup, including Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Fright Night, Jaws, Cowboys & Aliens and Men in Black II.
It's clear Freeform means it when they promise "31 nights of the biggest, the ickiest, the spookiest movies ever" in their new teaser.
If you're eager for a spellbinding good time this October, check out the complete schedule below:
Friday, Oct. 1
2:30 p.m. – Casper (1995)
5:00 p.m. – The Addams Family (1991)
7:00 p.m. – Addams Family Values
9:00 p.m. – Hocus Pocus
Saturday, Oct. 2
7:00 a.m. – The Goonies
9:35 a.m. – Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
12:15 p.m. – Casper (1995)
2:45 p.m. – The Addams Family (1991)
4:50 p.m. – Addams Family Values
6:55 p.m. – Monsters, Inc.
9:00 p.m. – Monsters University
11:30 p.m. – Ghostbusters (1984)
Sunday, Oct. 3
7:00 a.m. – Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
8:40 a.m. – Ghostbusters (1984)
11:10 a.m. – Matilda
1:15 p.m. – Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
2:55 p.m. – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
4:35 p.m. – Hocus Pocus
6:45 p.m. – Maleficent
8:50 p.m. – Maleficent: Mistress of Evil – Freeform premiere
11:30 p.m. – The Craft (1996)
Monday, Oct. 4
12:30 p.m. – Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
1:30 p.m. – The Goonies
4:00 p.m. – Matilda
6:00 p.m. – The Craft (1996)
8:30 p.m. – Fright Night (2011) – Freeform Premiere
12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons – "Treehouse of Horror"
Tuesday, Oct. 5
10:30 a.m. – Matilda
12:30 p.m. – Casper (1995)
3:00 p.m. – Shrek
5:00 p.m. – Shrek 2
7:00 p.m. – Shrek Forever After
9:00 p.m. – Hocus Pocus
12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons – "Treehouse of Horror"
Wednesday, Oct. 6
10:30 a.m. – Casper (1995)
12:30 p.m. – Shrek
2:30 p.m. – Shrek 2
4:30 p.m. – Shrek Forever After
6:30 p.m. – Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
8:00 p.m. – The Simpsons – "Treehouse of Horror"
12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons – "Treehouse of Horror"
Thursday, Oct. 7
11:30 a.m. – Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
1:30 p.m. – Halloweentown
3:30 p.m. – Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
6:00 p.m. – Ghostbusters (1984)
8:30 p.m. – Ghostbusters II
12:00 a.m. – Jaws 3 – Freeform premiere
Friday, Oct. 8
10:30 a.m. – Ghostbusters (1984)
9:00 p.m. – Family Guy Halloween Programming
12:00 a.m. – Frankenweenie (2012)
Saturday, Oct. 9
7:00 a.m. – Turbo (2013)
9:10 a.m. – Shrek
11:15 a.m. – Shrek 2
1:20 p.m. – Shrek Forever After
3:25 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania 2
5:30 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
7:40 p.m. – Hocus Pocus
9:50 p.m. – The Addams Family (1991)
11:55 p.m. – Addams Family Values
Sunday, Oct. 10
7:00 a.m. – Shrek
9:05 a.m. – Shrek 2
11:10 a.m. – Shrek Forever After
1:15 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania 2
3:20 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
5:30 p.m. – Hocus Pocus
7:40 p.m. – The Addams Family (1991)
9:45 p.m. – Addams Family Values
11:50 p.m. – Casper (1995)
Monday, Oct. 11
11:30 a.m. – Jaws – Freeform premiere
2:30 p.m. – Jaws 2 – Freeform premiere
5:05 p.m. – Alien
7:45 p.m. – Aliens
12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons – "Treehouse of Horror"
Tuesday, Oct. 12
3:00 p.m. – Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
4:00 p.m. – Casper (1995)
6:30 p.m. – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
8:00 p.m. – Mrs. Doubtfire
12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons – "Treehouse of Horror"
Wednesday, Oct. 13
12:30 p.m. – Casper (1995)
3:00 p.m. – Halloweentown
5:00 p.m. – Mrs. Doubtfire
8:00 p.m. – The Simpsons – "Treehouse of Horror"
12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons – "Treehouse of Horror"
Thursday, Oct. 14
1:00 p.m. – Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
3:30 p.m. – Hook
6:45 p.m. – Matilda
8:50 p.m. – Hocus Pocus
Friday, Oct. 15
11:00 a.m. – Matilda
9:00 p.m. – Family Guy Halloween Programming
Saturday, Oct. 16
7:00 a.m. – Ghostbusters (1984)
9:30 a.m. – Ghostbusters II
12:00 p.m. – Mrs. Doubtfire
3:05 p.m. – Men in Black (1997)
5:15 p.m. – Men in Black II – Freeform Premiere
7:15 p.m. – Hocus Pocus
9:25 p.m. – Maleficent
11:30 p.m. – The House with a Clock in Its Walls – Freeform Premiere
Sunday, Oct. 17
7:00 a.m. – The Middle Halloween Episode
7:30 a.m. – Mrs. Doubtfire
10:30 a.m. – Men in Black (1997)
12:40 p.m. – Men in Black II
2:40 p.m. – The House with a Clock in Its Walls
5:10 p.m. – Hocus Pocus
7:20 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania 2
9:25 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
11:35 p.m. – Toy Story of TERROR!
12:05 a.m. – Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
Monday, Oct. 18
2:00 p.m. – Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
4:00 p.m. – Toy Story of TERROR!
4:30 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania 2
6:30 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
8:30 p.m. – Casper (1995)
12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons – "Treehouse of Horror"
Tuesday, Oct. 19
12:30 p.m. – Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides
3:40 p.m. – X-Men: First Class
6:50 p.m. – Men in Black (1997)
9:00 p.m. – Men in Black II
12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons – "Treehouse of Horror"
Wednesday, Oct. 20
10:30 a.m. – X-Men: First Class
1:30 p.m. – Cowboys & Aliens – Freeform Premiere
4:00 p.m. – Men in Black (1997)
6:00 p.m. – Men in Black II
8:00 p.m. – The Simpsons – "Treehouse of Horror"
12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons – "Treehouse of Horror"
Thursday, Oct. 21
4:00 p.m. – The Craft (1996)
6:30 p.m. – The Huntsman: Winter's War – Freeform Premiere
9:00 p.m. – Maleficent
12:00 a.m. – Mirror Mirror
Friday, Oct. 22
10:30 a.m. – The Craft (1996)
9:00 p.m. – Family Guy Halloween Programming
12:00 a.m. – Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
Saturday, Oct. 23
7:00 a.m. – Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
9:30 a.m. – Casper (1995)
11:50 a.m. - Shrek
1:55 p.m. – Shrek 2
4:00 p.m. – Halloweentown
6:05 p.m. – Hocus Pocus
8:15 p.m. – Ghostbusters (2016)
11:30 p.m. – Fright Night (2011)
Sunday, Oct. 24
7:00 a.m. – Casper (1995)
9:30 a.m. – Shrek
11:40 a.m. – Shrek 2
1:45 p.m. – Halloweentown
3:50 p.m. – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
5:30 p.m. – Ghostbusters (2016)
8:45 p.m. – Hocus Pocus
10:55 p.m. – Mrs. Doubtfire
Monday, Oct. 25
1:00 p.m. – Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
2:00 p.m. – The Goonies
4:30 p.m. – Scared Shrekless
5:00 p.m. – Shrek
7:00 p.m. – Shrek 2
9:00 p.m. – Shrek Forever After
12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons – "Treehouse of Horror"
Tuesday, Oct. 26
12:00 p.m. – The Goonies
2:30 p.m. – Scared Shrekless
3:00 p.m. – Shrek
5:00 p.m. – Shrek 2
7:00 p.m. – Shrek Forever After
9:00 p.m. – Maleficent
12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons – "Treehouse of Horror"
Wednesday, Oct. 27
1:00 p.m. – Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
3:30 p.m. – Casper (1995)
6:00 p.m. – Matilda
8:00 p.m. – The Simpsons – "Treehouse of Horror"
12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons – "Treehouse of Horror"
Thursday, Oct. 28
11:30 a.m. – Casper (1995)
2:00 p.m. – Matilda
4:00 p.m. – Ghostbusters (1984)
6:30 p.m. – The Craft (1996)
9:00 p.m. – Hocus Pocus
12:00 a.m. – Frankenweenie (2012)
Friday, Oct. 29
12:30 p.m. – Men in Black (1997)
9:00 p.m. – Family Guy Halloween Programming
12:00 a.m. – Men in Black II
Saturday, Oct. 30
7:00 a.m. – Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
8:00 a.m. – Ghostbusters (1984)
10:30 a.m. – Men in Black (1997)
12:35 p.m. – Men in Black II
2:35 p.m. – Goosebumps
5:05 p.m. – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween – Freeform Premiere
7:10 p.m. – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
8:50 p.m. – Hocus Pocus
11:00 p.m. – Mrs. Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children – Freeform Premiere
Sunday, Oct. 31
7:00 a.m. – Mrs. Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children
10:00 a.m. – Goosebumps
12:30 p.m. – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
2:35 p.m. – Hocus Pocus
4:45 p.m. – Casper
7:15 p.m. – Maleficent
9:20 p.m. – Hocus Pocus
11:30 p.m. – Ghostbusters (1984)
Be sure to check back regularly as programming is subject to change!