Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween Has All Your Spooky Favorites: See the Complete Schedule

Oh look, another glorious year of Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween! See where your spooky favorites, like Hocus Pocus and Casper, fall on the schedule.

Spooky season is almost upon us!

On Wednesday, Sept. 1, Freeform released the complete schedule for their annual 31 Nights of Halloween event. And, before you start to run amuck, we promise you'll have plenty of chances to catch your Halloween favorites, like Hocus Pocus. In fact, you'll have 14 opportunities to watch the Disney classic starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy.

Of course, this isn't the only film to look forward to during the television event, as other classic offerings include Ghostbusters, The Addams Family, Tim Burton's Corpse Bride, Hotel Transylvania 2, Casper, Goosebumps and more. Also, there are a few films new to the annual Halloween-themed lineup, including Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Fright Night, Jaws, Cowboys & Aliens and Men in Black II.

It's clear Freeform means it when they promise "31 nights of the biggest, the ickiest, the spookiest movies ever" in their new teaser.

If you're eager for a spellbinding good time this October, check out the complete schedule below:

Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock

Friday, Oct. 1

2:30 p.m. – Casper (1995)

5:00 p.m. – The Addams Family (1991)

7:00 p.m. – Addams Family Values

9:00 p.m. – Hocus Pocus

 

Saturday, Oct. 2

7:00 a.m. – The Goonies

9:35 a.m. – Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

12:15 p.m. – Casper (1995)

2:45 p.m. – The Addams Family (1991)

4:50 p.m. – Addams Family Values

6:55 p.m. – Monsters, Inc.

9:00 p.m. – Monsters University

11:30 p.m. – Ghostbusters (1984)

 

Sunday, Oct. 3

7:00 a.m. – Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

8:40 a.m. – Ghostbusters (1984)

11:10 a.m. – Matilda

1:15 p.m. – Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

2:55 p.m. – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

4:35 p.m. – Hocus Pocus

6:45 p.m. – Maleficent

8:50 p.m. – Maleficent: Mistress of Evil – Freeform premiere

11:30 p.m. – The Craft (1996)

Monday, Oct. 4

12:30 p.m. – Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

1:30 p.m. – The Goonies

4:00 p.m. – Matilda

6:00 p.m. – The Craft (1996)

8:30 p.m. – Fright Night (2011) – Freeform Premiere

12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons – "Treehouse of Horror"

 

Tuesday, Oct. 5

10:30 a.m. – Matilda

12:30 p.m. – Casper (1995)

3:00 p.m. – Shrek

5:00 p.m. – Shrek 2

7:00 p.m. – Shrek Forever After

9:00 p.m. – Hocus Pocus

12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons – "Treehouse of Horror"

 

Wednesday, Oct. 6

10:30 a.m. – Casper (1995)

12:30 p.m. – Shrek

2:30 p.m. – Shrek 2

4:30 p.m. – Shrek Forever After

6:30 p.m. – Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

8:00 p.m. – The Simpsons – "Treehouse of Horror"

12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons – "Treehouse of Horror"

Thursday, Oct. 7

11:30 a.m.  – Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

1:30 p.m. – Halloweentown

3:30 p.m. – Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

6:00 p.m. – Ghostbusters (1984)

8:30 p.m. – Ghostbusters II

12:00 a.m. – Jaws 3 – Freeform premiere

 

Friday, Oct. 8

10:30 a.m. – Ghostbusters (1984)

9:00 p.m. – Family Guy Halloween Programming

12:00 a.m. – Frankenweenie (2012)

 

Saturday, Oct. 9

7:00 a.m. – Turbo (2013)

9:10 a.m. – Shrek

11:15 a.m. – Shrek 2

1:20 p.m. – Shrek Forever After

3:25 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania 2

5:30 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

7:40 p.m. – Hocus Pocus

9:50 p.m. – The Addams Family (1991)

11:55 p.m. – Addams Family Values

Sunday, Oct. 10

7:00 a.m. – Shrek

9:05 a.m. – Shrek 2

11:10 a.m. – Shrek Forever After

1:15 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania 2

3:20 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

5:30 p.m. – Hocus Pocus

7:40 p.m. – The Addams Family (1991)

9:45 p.m. – Addams Family Values

11:50 p.m. – Casper (1995)

 

Monday, Oct. 11

11:30 a.m. – Jaws – Freeform premiere

2:30 p.m. – Jaws 2 – Freeform premiere

5:05 p.m. – Alien

7:45 p.m. – Aliens

12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons – "Treehouse of Horror"

 

Tuesday, Oct. 12

3:00 p.m. – Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

4:00 p.m. – Casper (1995)

6:30 p.m. – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

8:00 p.m. – Mrs. Doubtfire

12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons – "Treehouse of Horror"

Wednesday, Oct. 13

12:30 p.m. – Casper (1995)

3:00 p.m. – Halloweentown

5:00 p.m. – Mrs. Doubtfire

8:00 p.m. – The Simpsons – "Treehouse of Horror"

12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons – "Treehouse of Horror"

 

Thursday, Oct. 14

1:00 p.m. – Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

3:30 p.m. – Hook

6:45 p.m. – Matilda

8:50 p.m. – Hocus Pocus

 

Friday, Oct. 15

11:00 a.m. – Matilda

9:00 p.m. – Family Guy Halloween Programming

 

Saturday, Oct. 16

7:00 a.m. – Ghostbusters (1984)

9:30 a.m. – Ghostbusters II

12:00 p.m. – Mrs. Doubtfire

3:05 p.m. – Men in Black (1997)

5:15 p.m. – Men in Black II – Freeform Premiere

7:15 p.m. – Hocus Pocus

9:25 p.m. – Maleficent

11:30 p.m. – The House with a Clock in Its Walls – Freeform Premiere

Sunday, Oct. 17

7:00 a.m. – The Middle Halloween Episode

7:30 a.m. – Mrs. Doubtfire

10:30 a.m. – Men in Black (1997)

12:40 p.m. – Men in Black II

2:40 p.m. – The House with a Clock in Its Walls

5:10 p.m. – Hocus Pocus

7:20 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania 2

9:25 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

11:35 p.m. – Toy Story of TERROR!

12:05 a.m. – Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

 

Monday, Oct. 18

2:00 p.m. – Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

4:00 p.m. – Toy Story of TERROR!

4:30 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania 2

6:30 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

8:30 p.m. – Casper (1995)

12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons – "Treehouse of Horror"

 

Tuesday, Oct. 19

12:30 p.m. – Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

3:40 p.m. – X-Men: First Class

6:50 p.m. – Men in Black (1997)

9:00 p.m. – Men in Black II

12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons – "Treehouse of Horror"

Wednesday, Oct. 20

10:30 a.m. – X-Men: First Class

1:30 p.m. – Cowboys & Aliens – Freeform Premiere

4:00 p.m. – Men in Black (1997)

6:00 p.m. – Men in Black II

8:00 p.m. – The Simpsons – "Treehouse of Horror"

12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons – "Treehouse of Horror"

 

Thursday, Oct. 21

4:00 p.m. – The Craft (1996)

6:30 p.m. – The Huntsman: Winter's War – Freeform Premiere

9:00 p.m. – Maleficent

12:00 a.m. – Mirror Mirror

 

Friday, Oct. 22

10:30 a.m. – The Craft (1996)

9:00 p.m. – Family Guy Halloween Programming

12:00 a.m. – Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

 

Saturday, Oct. 23

7:00 a.m. – Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

9:30 a.m. – Casper (1995)

11:50 a.m. - Shrek

1:55 p.m. – Shrek 2

4:00 p.m. – Halloweentown

6:05 p.m. – Hocus Pocus

8:15 p.m. – Ghostbusters (2016)

11:30 p.m. – Fright Night (2011)

Sunday, Oct. 24

7:00 a.m. – Casper (1995)

9:30 a.m. – Shrek

11:40 a.m. – Shrek 2

1:45 p.m. – Halloweentown

3:50 p.m. – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

5:30 p.m. – Ghostbusters (2016)

8:45 p.m. – Hocus Pocus

10:55 p.m. – Mrs. Doubtfire

 

Monday, Oct. 25

1:00 p.m. – Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

2:00 p.m. – The Goonies

4:30 p.m. – Scared Shrekless

5:00 p.m. – Shrek

7:00 p.m. – Shrek 2

9:00 p.m. – Shrek Forever After

12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons – "Treehouse of Horror"

 

Tuesday, Oct. 26

12:00 p.m. – The Goonies

2:30 p.m. – Scared Shrekless

3:00 p.m. – Shrek

5:00 p.m. – Shrek 2

7:00 p.m. – Shrek Forever After

9:00 p.m. – Maleficent

12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons – "Treehouse of Horror"

Wednesday, Oct. 27

1:00 p.m. – Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

3:30 p.m. – Casper (1995)

6:00 p.m. – Matilda

8:00 p.m. – The Simpsons – "Treehouse of Horror"

12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons – "Treehouse of Horror"

 

Thursday, Oct. 28

11:30 a.m. – Casper (1995)

2:00 p.m. – Matilda

4:00 p.m. – Ghostbusters (1984)

6:30 p.m. – The Craft (1996)

9:00 p.m. – Hocus Pocus

12:00 a.m. – Frankenweenie (2012)

 

Friday, Oct. 29

12:30 p.m. – Men in Black (1997)

9:00 p.m. – Family Guy Halloween Programming

12:00 a.m. – Men in Black II

Saturday, Oct. 30

7:00 a.m. – Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

8:00 a.m. – Ghostbusters (1984)

10:30 a.m. – Men in Black (1997)

12:35 p.m. – Men in Black II

2:35 p.m. – Goosebumps

5:05 p.m. – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween – Freeform Premiere

7:10 p.m. – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

8:50 p.m. – Hocus Pocus

11:00 p.m. – Mrs. Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children – Freeform Premiere

 

Sunday, Oct. 31

7:00 a.m. – Mrs. Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children

10:00 a.m. – Goosebumps

12:30 p.m. – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

2:35 p.m.  – Hocus Pocus

4:45 p.m. – Casper

7:15 p.m. – Maleficent

9:20 p.m. – Hocus Pocus

11:30 p.m. – Ghostbusters (1984)

Be sure to check back regularly as programming is subject to change!

