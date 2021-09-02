Erika Jayne Tells Sutton Stracke to "Shut the F--k Up" Over Legal Questions: "I'm Not a F--king Liar!"

Another dinner party from hell.
Tensions on tonight's The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills hit an all-time high when Erika Jayne exploded at Sutton Stracke over questions about the singer's ongoing legal issues.
Sutton previously voiced her doubts about some of Erika's stories to her RHOBH co-stars, but things finally came to a head during the Sept. 1 episode when Erika confronted her former friend about what she'd been saying behind her back.
Kyle Richards encouraged Sutton to directly tell Erika her thoughts about her and ex-husband Tom Girardi's embezzlement and fraud lawsuits over dinner at Kathy Hilton's. "You're not being honest and you're putting us in a bad position," Kyle said. "You're looking two-faced."
After Sutton admitted she thought the story about Tom's car accident was fishy, Erika ripped into Sutton.
"I am not a liar," an enraged Erika said. "You should not be saying things."
"What am I saying? That I don't trust that one hundred percent of what you've told us is the truth," Sutton defended. "How can I believe every single thing?"
"What the f--k do you think I'm doing?" Erika sneered.
In her confessional, Sutton explained, "Listen, here's the thing: when you find one lie there's a lot more. If you find one cockroach there's gonna be a lot of cockroaches underneath that sheet rock."
Back at dinner, Erika shared, "You're trying to accuse me of lying and I'm not a liar. Do you know something about my life that I don't? If you do speak up. I'm very interested to know. Look at me, I'll go head-on with you all f--king day. I am telling the truth. I am not a f--king liar. You have a lot of f--king nerve."
"Don't talk to me like that," Sutton said as Erika shot back, "Or what? Or what?!"
"Or nothing," Sutton replied.
"Right, exactly. Shut the f--k up!" Erika snapped. "You have no idea what you're talking about."
Yikes. Sutton and Erika's fight will be continued on next week's episode.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo. Binge past episodes any time on Peacock.
