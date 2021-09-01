Rose McGowan Fires Back at Criticism for "Throwing Stones" at Oprah Winfrey

Watch : Rose McGowan Says She Feels Like a "Bad Ass" Accepting "GQ" Award

No one is going to stop Rose McGowan from blowing up Twitter feeds by speaking her mind, even if it's about Oprah Winfrey.

On Sunday, Aug. 29, the Charmed alum drew controversy when she shared a photo of the popular media mogul kissing producer and convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein on the cheek at the 2014 Critics' Choice Movie Awards, tweeting, "I am glad more are seeing the ugly truth of @Oprah. I wish she were real, but she isn't. From being pals with Weinstein to abandoning & destroying Russell Simmon's [sic] victims, she is about supporting a sick power structure for personal gain, she is as fake as they come. #lizard."

On Wednesday, Sept. 1, a Twitter user tweeted at McGowan, "Do you ever shut tf up and work on your own toxic s--t? No? Clean your glass house before throwing stones at others." The actress, who in 2017 accused Weinstein of raping her, replied, "You think I throw stones? No bitch, I drop bombs."