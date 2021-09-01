Andy Cohen & More Stars Send Support to RHOA's NeNe Leakes After Gregg Leakes' Death

Once a Housewife, always part of the Housewives family.
Former The Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes received an outpouring of support following the announcement of her husband Gregg Leakes' death on Wednesday, Sept. 1.
"Today the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart," a spokesperson told E! News. "After a long battle with cancer, Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones and wife NeNe Leakes."
The statement continued, "We ask that you pray for peace and strength over their family & allow them to mourn in private during this very, very difficult time."
Bravo stars and fellow Housewives took to social media to share their support and condolences for the Leakes family. Host Andy Cohen tweeted, "I am heartbroken over the passing of Gregg Leakes, a wonderful man. I jokingly called him 'Pastor Leakes' but in truth he was a strong voice of reason & commanded great respect among the entire #RHOA team. I am sending love and strength to @neneleakes & the entire Leakes family."
RHOA star Ashley Darby wrote on Instagram, "Beautiful Nene, I am so so so sorry for your loss. Keeping you in my prayers."
Porsha Williams captioned a series of pics with Gregg, "Truly heartbreaking news. Love and prayers for dear Nene & the Leakes family. #Speechless. We love you Gregg #FuckCancer."
RHOA's Cynthia Bailey shared a long message on IG. "Heartbroken. This is one of my favorite photos of us. It brings back such fond memories," she shared. "It was @itsmikehill birthday & we invited a few of our friends over for a last minute gathering at Lake Bailey. Out of nowhere, Gregg asked to pray for Mike and I. For our love & our relationship. He was first person to actually pray for us as a couple. It was so heartfelt and so beautiful.
"We were all so touched and blown away by his words. I think Mike & I both teared up. There was truly a ministry inside of him. He truly blessed us that night & we will never forget it. That was one of the many things that Gregg did to bless my life. I am so saddened to hear of his passing. My heart and prayers go out to @neneleakes and her family. Gregg was a good man, so kind & so loving. I will miss him, and will always honor his memory with love."
The Real Housewives of New York City alum Jill Zarin, who lost her husband Bobby Zarin to thyroid cancer in 2018, commented, "NeNe-- I remember meeting Gregg and thinking you had a Bobby too. I'm so sorry for you loss and grateful for the time you had together. Too young...too soon...never forgotten. RIP."
E! stylist Brad Goreski added with a heart emoji, "NeNe I am so sorry. Gregg was so special."
Past The Real Housewives of Potomac star Monique Samuels, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Garcelle Beauvais, RHOA's Phaedra Parks, host Shaun Robinson and Tasha Smith all shared prayer hand emojis in support. Nicki Minaj and Brandy commented with heart emojis.
Gregg was first diagnosed with stage three colon cancer in 2018; the illness returned in 2021, with NeNe opening up about Gregg's health in June. She later told fans that Gregg was "transitioning to the other side" on Aug. 29 during a live performance.
NeNe parted ways with the Bravo reality series RHOA in 2020. "I have been on an extremely, extremely long, exhausting, tiring, emotional negotiation," she explained in a YouTube video. "I have made the very hard and difficult decision to not be a part of Real Housewives of Atlanta season 13."
NeNe and Gregg first wed in 1997, divorced in 2011 after 14 years of marriage, then remarried two years later. The longtime lovebirds tied the knot for a second time in 2013 with Bravo spin-off special, I Dream of NeNe: The Wedding. The couple are parents to two adult sons.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)