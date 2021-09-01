Jessica Alba’s Daughter Honor Starts 8th Grade Looking Like Mom’s “Twin”

What an honor! Jessica Alba shared adorable pics of her oldest child's first day as an eighth-grader.
Jessica commemorated 13-year-old Honor's big day by sharing new Instagram pics of her teen in a green cardigan, white turtleneck, blue skirt and with a trendy middle part in her hair.
"Honor's first day of 8th grade," Jessica captioned the post. She said she is "a proud" and "obviously crying" mother. In the last pic of the four she shared, Jessica gave her daughter a sweet hug.
Many flooded the comments wishing the teen girl luck on her first day and expressing just how much the mother-daughter look alike.
TikToker Tinx said, "She's your twin!!" And How to Get Away With Murder star Viola Davis simply wrote, "Beauty."
The Honest Beauty founder has been vocal about her relationship with her daughter and has been open about how therapy has helped their bond grow.
Jessica told Katherine Schwarzenegger on her podcast BDA that Honor has "felt empowered to find her voice" through therapy, according to People.
She added that Honor has learned how to "speak her voice and own her opinions in a way and really gain confidence to say, 'Hey, Mom, I like this, I don't like this.'"
Jessica offered an example: that Honor has expressed how she "responds" to being "punished." The mom recalled Honor saying, "'This is what I respond to, this is what I don't respond to in that way.'"
Honor has also asserted that she wants to spend alone time with her mother apart from sibling Haven, 10. According to Jessica, Honor said, "'You need to treat me like I'm me and she's her. You can't mush us together.'" Honor also has a little brother, Hayes, 3.
The mom admitted: "I have to say, I kind of still struggle with that."