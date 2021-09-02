MDLLA's Josh Altman Shades Fredrik Eklund's Move to L.A., Says He's Trying to "Stay Relevant"

Watch : Inside the Most Expensive Reality Real Estate

There's a million dollar turf war brewing.

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star Josh Altman is teasing some big drama ahead when season 13 premieres tonight on Bravo. Now that MDLNY's Fredrik Eklund has made the move to the West Coast, not all his fellow agents are happy to have him on the L.A. real estate scene.

"Fredrik's having a tough time in L.A.," Altman told E! News exclusively. "I think he thought he was just going to come into this market and just start selling a lot of real estate. I think he's going through the motions now for a couple of years, and it didn't turn out where he wanted it to be at this point. So I think he's kind of grabbing on to different things just to try to stay relevant down here, and at the end of the day, it's ruffling a lot of feathers."

Altman added that there's a "desperation that's coming off from him." "As an ex-friend, I'm probably the only person who's going to tell him straight," he shared.