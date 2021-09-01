Kim Kardashian Is "Open" to Reconciling With Kanye West as They Work to Rebuild Their "Foundation"

Watch : Necessary Realness: What's Next for Kim Kardashian & Kanye West?

Kim Kardashian's internal compass just might be pointing her back toward West.

Six months after filing to divorce Kanye West, Kim is "open" to the possibility of getting back together, a source exclusively tells E! News.

"Kim is not rushing the divorce," the source shares. "She and Kanye are in a good place right now and she is not on a rushed timeline to push the divorce forward."

The pair, who married in 2014, have continued hanging out since the separation, including a recent visit to San Francisco with their four children and a one-on-one lunch date in Malibu two weeks ago. She even participated in recreating their wedding at one of his Donda listening events in August, making a grand appearance in a Balenciaga Couture wedding gown and a veil.

The insider says the co-parents "are finally in a great place and Kim wants to enjoy this time and be a family unit."

In fact, Kanye is still hoping they will kiss and makeup, according to the source, who explains, "Kanye has expressed that he wants her back, and Kim is open to it, but wants to focus first on rebuilding their foundation and friendship back stronger."