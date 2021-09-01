Kim Kardashian Is "Open" to Reconciling With Kanye West as They Work to Rebuild Their "Foundation"

Kim Kardashian's internal compass just might be pointing her back toward West.
Six months after filing to divorce Kanye West, Kim is "open" to the possibility of getting back together, a source exclusively tells E! News.
"Kim is not rushing the divorce," the source shares. "She and Kanye are in a good place right now and she is not on a rushed timeline to push the divorce forward."
The pair, who married in 2014, have continued hanging out since the separation, including a recent visit to San Francisco with their four children and a one-on-one lunch date in Malibu two weeks ago. She even participated in recreating their wedding at one of his Donda listening events in August, making a grand appearance in a Balenciaga Couture wedding gown and a veil.
The insider says the co-parents "are finally in a great place and Kim wants to enjoy this time and be a family unit."
In fact, Kanye is still hoping they will kiss and makeup, according to the source, who explains, "Kanye has expressed that he wants her back, and Kim is open to it, but wants to focus first on rebuilding their foundation and friendship back stronger."
The SKIMS designer is "really happy" they are on good terms right now, with the source noting it's even more important to her "for the sake of the kids, who are really close to their dad."
Their friendship also means backing each other's projects: Kim "wanted" to wear the wedding dress and support him on his album, a separate source says.
"She respects and trusts him fully as a creative, so when he asked her to be part of his performance art performance, she happily wanted to support him," the second insider shares. (The reality star was later caught listening to her ex's new music on mute, but that's beside the point.)
While the former couple might be on the right track, it appears to be a slow moving train. Last week, a third source made it clear the concert spectacle was not a vow renewal, adding, "The wedding dress was symbolic of their relationship and for the song… There is still so much love between the two, but they aren't reconciling." Yet.
It seems Kanye can't shake the thought of them together—several lyrics on Donda reference Kim and his heartbreak. We decoded all of them here.