Sephora's Oh Snap! Sale: Get 50% Off Lancôme's Highly-Coveted Monsieur Big Mascara & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
It's a great time to be a makeup and skincare enthusiast. The Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale is underway. If you're looking for more great deals on some of these same products, Ulta items are now available at Target. And there's more good news: Sephora is offering discounts on some of the same products. It's a win-win situation for us all. However, there's just one problem. These discounts are only here for one day.
You need to hurry up! Today is the only day Sephora shoppers can get 50% off these Lancôme products including the highly-coveted Monsieur Big Mascara, both the original and the waterproof. And, for the first time ever, you can also shop some of these same Sephora deals at Kohl's.
Lancôme Monsieur Big Volumizing Mascara
Say goodbye false lashes and eyelash extensions and hello to longer-looking lashes with the highly-coveted Lancôme Monsieur Big Volumizing Mascara.This volumizing and lengthening mascara is smudge-proof and it doesn't flake or clump throughout the day. This mascara is incredibly popular, with one Ulta customer sharing, "This mascara does flake off into my eyes or irritate them in anyway & the length and fullness is out of this world. I'm obsessed with this product and tell everyone they need this mascara!"
And in case you were wondering if the deal is worth it, just listen to this Ulta shopper, who wrote, "I bought 3 mascaras when they had their $15 sale and this is my favorite. It adds volume and length which is a win-win! it doesn't flake or smudge and stays put really well. I have medium length lashes that are medium fullness and this gives me outstanding coverage without clumping. I will continue to buy even though it's pricey. next time it goes on sale I will stock up!"
And, if you love the sound of that, but you prefer a waterproof formula, that's on sale for 50% off today at Sephora and Kohl's.
Lancôme Monsieur Big Waterproof Mascara
If you adore the original Monsieur mascara, but prefer a waterproof formula, the Lancôme Monsieur Big Waterproof Mascara delivers high volume and bold lashes for up to 24 hours. That means it's sweat-proof, smudge-proof, flake-free, and you won't need touch-ups throughout the day.
Lancôme Bi-Facil Double-Action Gentle Oil-Free Eye Makeup Remover
We love long-lasting eye makeup, but that also means we need a very effective eye makeup remover. The Lancôme Bi-Facil Double-Action Gentle Oil-Free Eye Makeup Remover removes waterproof mascara, eye shadow, and eyeliner without making your skin feel greasy or sticky. While this makeup remover is tough on makeup, it's gentle on your skin and suitable people who wear contact lenses. You can save on both the standard size and the value size today!
