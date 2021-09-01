Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Adele Stuns in Sassy Miniskirt for Date Night With Rich Paul

Adele’s budding romance with Rich Paul has us completely rolling in the deep. See the head-turning photo of the singer during her latest date night out with the sports agent.

Rumour has it Adele's romance with Rich Paul is heating up, and based on her scorching outfit, we're convinced! 
 
The "Hello" singer stepped out for date night with her rumored boyfriend on Monday, Aug. 30 in Los Angeles. And for the dinner date, the Grammy winner opted for a black turtleneck paired with a plaid miniskirt, black stockings and black high boots. As for Paul, the agent—whose clients include stars such as LeBron James—rocked a more casual zip-up hoodie, white T-shirt and a pair of jeans.
 
The latest sighting of the couple comes a little over a month after fans spotted the two courtside at Game 5 of the NBA Finals on July 17. The notoriously private singer and the agent have been spotted together since then, as a source close to the vocalist told E! News earlier this month, adding that the romance is a "bit of a whirlwind."

"She's very happy and loves being with him," the insider shared at the time. "She's not as concerned about being private with her life because she's very happy with Rich."

The source also added that Adele is "enjoying learning about the sports world and meeting many of Rich's friends."
 
News of the singer's possible romance comes four months after she finalized her divorce from Simon Konecki. The two, who split in September 2019 after three years of marriage, have agreed to share joint legal and physical custody of their 8-year-old son, Angelo.

Neither Adele nor Rich has yet to publicly confirm the dating rumors, but from their recent outings, we're guessing she's saying hello to love from the other side.

