RHOA Star NeNe Leakes' Husband Gregg Leakes Dead at 66 After Battling Colon Cancer

Watch : NeNe Leakes Says Hubby Greg Was Embarrassed By Cancer

Former The Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes' husband, Gregg Leakes, has died from colon cancer at the age of 66.

"Today the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart," a spokesperson told E! News on Sept. 1. "After a long battle with cancer, Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones and wife NeNe Leakes."

The statement continued, "We ask that you pray for peace and strength over their family & allow them to mourn in private during this very, very difficult time."

The news came just days after NeNe told a crowd at her venue The Linnethia Lounge in Duluth, Ga. on Aug. 28 that Gregg was nearing the end of his battle with cancer. According to footage shared by It's OnSite, NeNe said, "Give us lot of love, OK? My husband is transitioning to the other side. People approach and say, 'You're rude because you don't want to say happy birthday.' My husband is at home, dying."

She added that her "husband is losing his life at this very moment," and stated, "Sometimes you don't know what people are dealing with and what people are going through, OK? My husband is not going to be here in the next couple of days, OK?"