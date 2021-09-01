Soleil Moon Frye and Crazy Town’s Seth Binzer Are Dating

Seth Binzer has found his new butterfly, sugar baby.

E! News can exclusively confirm that the Crazy Town front man and Soleil Moon Frye are dating. "Seth is the happiest he's ever been," a source shared. "They have a lot of mutual friends. They inspire each other."

The two have been friends since the eighth grade, but it wasn't until recently that they took their relationship to the next level.

Fans first speculated that a romance could be forming when the pair started leaving flirty messages on each other's social media posts. To celebrate Seth's birthday in August, Soleil posted a cozy photo of the two on the beach. "Happy happy birthday @theRealCrazyTown," she wrote on Instagram. He responded, "Thank you Soleil. Love you."

And when Soleil raised awareness about COVID-19 after her three kids tested positive for the virus, Seth shared his support in the comments section writing, "Love you all." Soleil replied, "We love you."