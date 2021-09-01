Demi Lovato Asked This Schitt's Creek Star on a Date After Sliding Into Her DMs

Demi Lovato approaches dating the good ol' fashion way: sliding into the DMs just like everyone else.
On the latest episode of Demi's podcast, 4D With Demi Lovato, the "Skyscraper" singer and Schitt's Creek star Emily Hampshire both recalled the story of how they first met—online.
"You slid in my DMs and you said, 'Hey, I like you on the show. We should kick it sometime,'" Emily, who played the hilarious Stevie Budd on the series, recalled. "And then you said, below it, 'And by kick it, I mean go on a date. I find you attractive.' You made it clear it was a date. And I loved that because sometimes that's confusing. I'm decades older than you, so 'kick it,' I was looking it up."
Demi, 29, also recalled Emily, 40, joking that—because she's "decades older" than the Disney alum—she didn't think they would find the same things funny. Emily laughed, "You also said, 'Think of Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor.' And then right after you were like, 'I don't mean you're the Holland Taylor!'"
The reference between the two touched on the relationship between the 78-year-old Two and a Half Men actress' romance with the 46-year-old Ratched star. "I thought it was the funniest thing in the whole world because I was a Holland Taylor in that situation," Emily quipped. "Proud to be."
Demi—who came out as non-binary in May—chimed in, "A non-binary person can dream. And they, she—I was a 'she' at the time—she was dreaming big. I was like, 'What's the worst that could happen?' And I made a really good friend. You're a dope friend, and I'm happy we became friends."
Emily agreed with the sentiment, sharing, "Me too. I wish you weren't 29!"
The Canadian actress also went on to reveal that she's single after a recent split.
"I went through a difficult breakup and it kind of forced me to really go to therapy and look at myself because I was all about the other person," Emily, who called off her engagement to singer Teddy Geiger in 2019, shared. "Everything was about me not having any needs and any self-worth and now that I've finally gotten to, after lots of expensive, expensive therapy, that I love me so much and doing what I want to do, that I'm scared to get into a relationship. I'm worried that I'm just going to give that up."
Watch the interview for yourself above!