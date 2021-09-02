Ulta's 21 Days Of Beauty: Get 50% Off Lancôme, Skyn Iceland, Shiseido & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Beauty enthusiasts and bargain hunters, rejoice! There are some great deals at Ulta. Their 21 Days of Beauty Sale is happening through September 18, with different markdowns on their best-selling makeup, skincare, haircare, and more items every single day. This year, for the first time ever, you can also get some of these savings at Target.
Today is the only day to save 50% on these products from Lancôme, Skyn Iceland, Shiseido, Sand & Sky, Hanskin, Erborian, DHC, and Nabla. Keep scrolling to shop today's deals at Ulta and to find out why these are must-buy products (especially at these prices). And if you're looking for even more great beauty deals, the Oh Snap Sale is happening at Sephora and Kohl's.
Lancôme Monsieur Big Volumizing Mascara
Say goodbye false lashes and eyelash extensions and hello to longer-looking lashes with the highly-coveted Lancôme Monsieur Big Volumizing Mascara.This volumizing and lengthening mascara is smudge-proof and it doesn't flake or clump throughout the day. This mascara is incredibly popular, with one Ulta customer sharing, "This mascara does flake off into my eyes or irritate them in anyway & the length and fullness is out of this world. I'm obsessed with this product and tell everyone they need this mascara!"
And in case you were wondering if the deal is worth it, just listen to this Ulta shopper, who wrote, "I bought 3 mascaras when they had their $15 sale and this is my favorite. It adds volume and length which is a win-win! it doesn't flake or smudge and stays put really well. I have medium length lashes that are medium fullness and this gives me outstanding coverage without clumping. I will continue to buy even though it's pricey. next time it goes on sale I will stock up!"
And, if you love the sound of that, but you prefer a waterproof formula, that's on sale for 50% off today too!
Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels
Skin Iceland's cult-favorite Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels deliver concentrated doses of highly potent actives to de-puff, tone, cool, and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles in the under eye area. These non-irritating patches are easy to apply and remove. They restore tone and firmness in addition to reducing dark circles.
One Ulta shopper raved, "I am a skincare junkie but I don't often write Ulta reviews. This time I just had to. These patches are some sorta magic. They are not hydrating like traditional patches but I've been extremely tired, stressed out, have lost sleep over the last year and felt there was no turning back the damage done to my under eye area. After 10 min of these patches, I look rested, relaxed, and youthful. My under eye area is brightened and firmed. HUGE difference before and after."
You can also get a 50% discount on the travel-size eye gels.
Shiseido Benefiance Wrinkle Smoothing Contour Serum
Shiseido's Benefiance Wrinkle Smoothing Contour Serum enhances skin's self-restoring power to improve the appearance of wrinkles in just 1 week. Apply twice a day with lifting motions to help the serum effectively penetrate the skin.
"My first time of purchasing this serum. After only a week of applying this twice a day, I see significant improvement in my skin which I haven't seen for years. The skin is visibly much more moisturized and smooth," an Ulta shopper shared.
Hanskin Vitamin C Glow Capsule Lotion
This ultra-lightweight lotion quickly absorbs into the skin to restore and strengthen the moisture barrier, brighten dark spots, improve the appearance of fine lines, and balance the skin. One Ulta shopper described the lotion as the "best purchase," writing, "This lotion is smooth and moisturizing. I've tried this several days now, and I am very satisfied with it. Will repurchase for sure! Highly recommend." Another fan gushed, "You can literally see the orange capsules Melting into your skin. It literally kept my skin moist all day. I love it. It feels like it's sucked into my skin and the moisture is on the surface. Doesn't feel sticky at all."
Sand & Sky Australian Emu Apple - Dreamy Glow Drops
Defeat dryness, dull skin, and pollutants with the Sand & Sky Australian Emu Apple Dreamy Glow Drops. These drops lock in moisture, combat premature aging, improves elasticity, plumps skin, and smooths fine lines. If you want silky-smooth, glowing skin, add this to your skincare routine. Just apply 4 drops to clean skin and massage in circular motions to start seeing results.
An Ulta customer said, "Absolutely amazing! Cannot be without this serum," reviewing, "I purchased this serum about 1 month ago and I'm so glad that I did. I have used it religiously every evening since purchasing in my evening skincare routine and I cannot believe how much my skin has improved!"
Nabla Skin Bronzing
Get a natural-looking, sun-kissed glow. You can use this bronzer wet or dry to build customizable coverage. This bronzer is made with patented technology with advanced smoothing polymers for a refined skin texture.
There are so many bronzers out there, but this one is different, according to Ulta shoppers. One wrote, "This product is unique. I bought the shade Soft Revenge, which is more neutral. When I saw it, I suspected the color would make a great contour shade for my medium, golden-olive tone. I was right. The texture of this is so smooth and natural, and the pigmentation is such that it imitates the look of shadow on your face, which is the idea of contour. Other bronzing/contouring powders can be too heavy in pigmentation or texture, or not the right shade. Other products will look blotchy, patchy, stripey, or unblendable. Not this product!"
Lancôme Bi-Facil Double-Action Gentle Oil-Free Eye Makeup Remover
We love long-lasting eye makeup, but that also means we need a very effective eye makeup remover. The Lancôme Bi-Facil Double-Action Gentle Oil-Free Eye Makeup Remover removes waterproof mascara, eye shadow, and eyeliner without making your skin feel greasy or sticky. While this makeup remover is tough on makeup, it's gentle on your skin and suitable people who wear contact lenses.
Skyn Iceland Dissolving Microneedle Eye Patches With Hyaluronic Acid and Peptides
The Skyn Iceland Dissolving Microneedle Eye Patches help firm and smooth the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Use these once a week to combat the signs of chronic stress; i.e. crow's feet. Each eye patch has densely-packed microneedles that target wrinkles. One Ulta shopper called this a "holy grail product," gushing, "I suffer from chronic health issue that disturbs my sleep. My eye area is affected the worst. These patches improve the area significantly and I am still de-puffed a week later! They do sting a bit when first put on, much like a strong AHA peel, but nothing that is not tolerable. I also have sensitive eyes, so this may be why. However, it when away in a few minutes and they stayed comfortably in place all night. I am going to keep these around for whenever those rough weeks happen for a quick refresh!"
Erborian CC Crème
The Erborian CC Crème evens out your skin tone with light coverage. This CC cream will make you look like you used a photo filter in real life. The formula has broad-spectrum SPF 25 to help shield your skin from harmful UVA/UVB rays.
DHC Astaxanthin All-In-One Collagen Gel
The DHC Astaxanthin All-In-One Collagen Gel is a multi-action, age defying moisturizer that tones, hydrates and brightens your skin. This lightweight moisturizer absorbs quickly into the skin. It provides superior antioxidant protection from signs of aging such as fine lines, wrinkles, discoloration, and loss of elasticity. The formula utilizes a freshwater algae, which is proven to be 6,000 times more effective than vitamin C and 550 times more powerful than vitamin E in eliminating free radicals that cause premature aging.
An Ulta customer raved, "I love this product. So many great ingredients in one cream! You don't need anything else Love the consistency also. Have been using it for about 6 months and haven't really dented the amount they give you! So may sound expensive but lasts a year probably."
Hanskin Vitamin C Glow Powder Cleanser
If you're never used a powder cleanser before, you need to check this one out. Dispense a quarter-sized amount of powder into wet hands to create a lather, massage intto the face, and rinse thoroughly with warm water. This two-in-one exfoliator and cleanser is also suitable for sensitive skin types. It brightens the skin, deeply cleanses pores, dissolves impurities, and smooths out uneven texture.
An Ulta shopper reviewed, "I have acne-prone skin so I tend to be sensitive to new products, but this made my skin noticeably softer and helps with redness. My skin used to get horribly red when I broke out but with this product, it is much calmer. The gentle exfoliation is perfect and it is awesome to use after a pre-cleanse. I would absolutely recommend this!"
Nabla Skin Glazing
Nabla Skin Glazing is "a kaleidoscope of thin and dazzling pearls that redefine the concept of light." These are not your run of the mill highlighters. Instead, these luminous powders have "zero thickness and light up your skin with a mirrored effect and unexpected brilliance." You can use it wet or dry to build up a customizable coverage.
If you think this is just another highlighter, think again. One Ulta shopper shared, "I bought this when it was on sale since I wanted to try it however I didn't want to pay the regular price for something that I didn't know if was going to work. First of all, this is a beautiful product you don't even want to touch or swatch it when you get it. If you're looking for a chunky glitter highlighter this won't do for you, this highlight gives a perfect but subtle glow without making the high points of your face look chalky. If there were more than 5 stars I would give more to this highlighter."
DHC Extra Nighttime Moisture
The DHC Extra Nighttime Moisture revitalizes skin overnight, with a collagen-rich formula to hydrate and promote the appearance of elasticity. The moisturizer absorbs instantly to relieve dry skin and maintain the moisture barrier.
"I love this non-greasy moisturizer and have been using it more years than I can remember. I have very sensitive skin and have never found anything better," an Ulta customer shared.
Hanskin Vitamin C Glow Serum
Hanskin's Vitamin C Glow Serum is gentle on sensitive skin. It brightens the appearance of dark spots, protects against air pollutants, and helps control oil.
DHC Velvet Skin Coat
Instantly minimize the look of fine lines, pores, and imperfections with the DHC Velvet Skin Coat. This makeup primer also reduces oil, helping makeup glide on easier and last longer with a matte look.
"I use it under my make-up and it makes my make-up go on so smoothly and so effortlessly. Your foundation looks so much better if you use this first. You'll find yourself needing to use less of your foundation," an Ulta customer insisted.
Hanskin Vitamin C Glow Mask
Control oil, detoxify pores, and balance out your skin without drying it out with Hanskin's Vitamin C Glow Mask. An Ulta shopper shared, "I got this mask as a sample and I had to buy the large size, it's that good! my skin feel so smooth and baby soft after using it as a mask. I also use it daily as a second cleanser and it helps to control my daily oil! Love love it."
Another shopper reviewed, "I use this product about twice a week. I leave it on for about 15 minutes each time. I do not break out after I use it, unlike with other masks. I find that my face really glows after and is very moisturized. This mask is great for the winter because my skin dries out so much!"
If you're looking for more great products at Ulta check out the Volition Beauty products that Dr. Jackie Walters and Maryse have developed.