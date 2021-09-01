Finding Freedom Author Omid Scobie Reveals Where Royal Family Stands Following Racism Allegations

Watch : "Finding Freedom" Co-Author Calls Out Palace for Silence Over Racism

Freedom isn't always free.

Finding Freedom co-author Omid Scobie exclusively revealed during E! News' Daily Pop on Wednesday, Sept. 1 where the royal family stands today since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry exposed the bombshell allegation that a royal family member had concerns over "how dark [Archie's] skin might be when he's born."

"Because they didn't address who it was, they didn't name them, it kind of left like a bigger storm brewing," Scobie detailed following the couple's March 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey. "There's questions over here of like, 'Was it a future head of state that made that comment?' Because if it is, the country feels like they have a right to know, if it is a future king that perhaps made a racist comment."

Scobie continued, "It kind of raises a bigger question and then speaks to asking the palace why they haven't properly addressed it yet. They were very quick to talk about the bullying allegations but not the racist stuff."