Finding Freedom Author Omid Scobie Reveals Where Royal Family Stands Following Racism Allegations

Freedom isn't always free.
Finding Freedom co-author Omid Scobie exclusively revealed during E! News' Daily Pop on Wednesday, Sept. 1 where the royal family stands today since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry exposed the bombshell allegation that a royal family member had concerns over "how dark [Archie's] skin might be when he's born."
"Because they didn't address who it was, they didn't name them, it kind of left like a bigger storm brewing," Scobie detailed following the couple's March 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey. "There's questions over here of like, 'Was it a future head of state that made that comment?' Because if it is, the country feels like they have a right to know, if it is a future king that perhaps made a racist comment."
Scobie continued, "It kind of raises a bigger question and then speaks to asking the palace why they haven't properly addressed it yet. They were very quick to talk about the bullying allegations but not the racist stuff."
The royal reporter recently added an epilogue to his bestselling book to detail how the Oprah interview came to be.
"This is a couple that wanted to speak much earlier on, even when they were actually working members of the royal family," Scobie revealed. "Meghan had expressed interest in doing a big interview to speak to the rumors in the tabloids."
And, according to Scobie, he could not have written the same book today.
"I guess it were a case of the right timing because if I wanted to do that book again now, I don't think any of these people would want to speak because the couple can speak for themselves," he admitted. "They're in a different place now."
Scobie also clarified how he has unprecedented royal access.
"People really want to sort of connect me to Meghan as a friend, as an unofficial spokesperson. Unfortunately, none of that is true," Scobie stated. "As a royal correspondent, you get to know the palace staff really well so that team around Harry and Meghan really were there to help us throughout the process, as were a lot of their friends who could see a couple that were unable to speak for themselves. It was all sort of bound by the palace's 'Never complain, never explain' mantra, and felt like, 'Hang on a second, I want to speak up for my friend.'"
As for whom allegedly said the infamous comment about Archie's skin tone, Scobie "could not afford the legal fees to even go there" publicly. "I think for everyone on the royal side, they kind of just want it to go away," he added.
Queen Elizabeth II announced that the royal family would discuss the revelation "privately," but per Scobie's intel, the monarch hasn't done that with her heirs as of yet.
"It kind of leaves it in a very awkward situation. But you know, the royal family being in the situtation where they could very least denounce racism in some way, come out as an anti-racist family, speak up during the Black Lives Matter movement, we haven't had those moments," Scobie concluded. "Even if they're not going to talk about who or what was said, we're still not seeing this sort of energy that goes towards the subject in a positive way that could perhaps move them on and turn this into a positive moment."
Watch the full interview above.
Finding Freedom by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand is now available for purchase in trade paperback wherever books are sold.